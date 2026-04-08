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Into the Light - Christus Church / Brückner & Brückner Architekten

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Into the Light - Christus Church / Brückner & Brückner Architekten - Image 2 of 21Into the Light - Christus Church / Brückner & Brückner Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, ArcadeInto the Light - Christus Church / Brückner & Brückner Architekten - Image 4 of 21Into the Light - Christus Church / Brückner & Brückner Architekten - Image 5 of 21Into the Light - Christus Church / Brückner & Brückner Architekten - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Churches
Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, Germany
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Into the Light - Christus Church / Brückner & Brückner Architekten - Image 2 of 21
© Constantin Meyer

Text description provided by the architects. In these turbulent times, people yearn for connection and for spaces with a special atmosphere. Our most evocative image is a bright, luminous vessel for faith.

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Cite: "Into the Light - Christus Church / Brückner & Brückner Architekten" 08 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040055/into-the-light-advancing-the-church-of-christ-in-neumarkt-i-d-oberpfalz-bruckner-and-bruckner-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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