Into the Light - Christus Church / Brückner & Brückner Architekten

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Architects: Brückner & Brückner Architekten
- Area: 866 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Constantin Meyer, mju-fotografie, EKD Scheermesser-Hendriks
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Lead Architects: Stephanie Sauer
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- Category: Churches
- Project Staff Member: Johanne Bruhat, Orlando Licha
- Fire Protection Planning: Götz Architektur & Brandschutz, Würzburg
- City: Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. In these turbulent times, people yearn for connection and for spaces with a special atmosphere. Our most evocative image is a bright, luminous vessel for faith.