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Country House in the Interior of São Paulo / DB Arquitetos

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Country House in the Interior of São Paulo / DB Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, WoodCountry House in the Interior of São Paulo / DB Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair, BeamCountry House in the Interior of São Paulo / DB Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairCountry House in the Interior of São Paulo / DB Arquitetos - Image 5 of 31Country House in the Interior of São Paulo / DB Arquitetos - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
  • Architects: DB Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  922
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   Trousseau , Artefacto, Brasigran, Construflama Lareiras e Churrasqueiras, Deca, Dpot, Emporium Cortinas, Fanucchi Tapetes, Franz Krajcberg, Jocal, La Lampe Iluminação, Mado Esquadrias e Fachadas, Natural Stone, Pedro Petry, kitchens
  • Lead Architect: David Bastos
  • Project Team: Equipe DB Arquitetos - Filial São Paulo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: KML - Hidraúlica
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: KML - Elétrica
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jr Andrade - Estrutura
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: La Lampe
  • Landscape Architecture: Monica Lauretti
  • Interior Design: David Bastos
  • General Construction: AC Engenharia
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Country House in the Interior of São Paulo / DB Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Monte Mor, about 100 km from São Paulo and close to Campinas, this country house was designed and built from the ground up by the architectural firm DB Arquitetos, under the authorship of architect David Bastos, who has been serving the family for many years. With 922 m² of constructed area on a 3,177 m² plot, the property was conceived to convey a sense of freedom, integration with nature, and warmth, catering to the requests of a couple in their mid-40s to 50s and their three children.

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Cite: "Country House in the Interior of São Paulo / DB Arquitetos" [Casa de Campo no Interior de SP / DB Arquitetos] 24 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039916/country-house-in-the-interior-of-sao-paulo-db-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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