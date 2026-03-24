Country House in the Interior of São Paulo / DB Arquitetos

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Architects: DB Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 922 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Trousseau , Artefacto , Brasigran , Construflama Lareiras e Churrasqueiras , Deca , Dpot , Emporium Cortinas , Fanucchi Tapetes , Franz Krajcberg , Jocal , La Lampe Iluminação , Mado Esquadrias e Fachadas , Natural Stone , Pedro Petry , kitchens

Lead Architect: David Bastos

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Equipe DB Arquitetos - Filial São Paulo

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: KML - Hidraúlica

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: KML - Elétrica

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Jr Andrade - Estrutura

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: La Lampe

Landscape Architecture: Monica Lauretti

Interior Design: David Bastos

General Construction: AC Engenharia

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Monte Mor, about 100 km from São Paulo and close to Campinas, this country house was designed and built from the ground up by the architectural firm DB Arquitetos, under the authorship of architect David Bastos, who has been serving the family for many years. With 922 m² of constructed area on a 3,177 m² plot, the property was conceived to convey a sense of freedom, integration with nature, and warmth, catering to the requests of a couple in their mid-40s to 50s and their three children.