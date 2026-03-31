Sport Facilities inside a Squash Court / Estudio Úbeda Valero + Roque Carlos Valero

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Alacant, Spain
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Architects: Estudio Úbeda Valero, Roque Carlos Valero
- Area: 1000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Del Rio Bani
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Lead Architects: Pablo Valero Escolano, Roque Carlos Valero
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- Category: Recreation & Training
- City: Alacant
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project extends a multipurpose sports building by occupying the second of the existing squash courts, completing the H-shaped geometry defined by the original concrete walls. The intervention recovers and enhances this existing structure, using the same material in the new construction to ensure architectural integration and continuity, while preserving its memory.