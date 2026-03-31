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Sport Facilities inside a Squash Court / Estudio Úbeda Valero + Roque Carlos Valero

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  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Recreation & Training
Alacant, Spain
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© Del Rio Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The project extends a multipurpose sports building by occupying the second of the existing squash courts, completing the H-shaped geometry defined by the original concrete walls. The intervention recovers and enhances this existing structure, using the same material in the new construction to ensure architectural integration and continuity, while preserving its memory.

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Estudio Úbeda Valero
Office
Roque Carlos Valero
Office

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Concrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingSpain

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingSpain
Cite: "Sport Facilities inside a Squash Court / Estudio Úbeda Valero + Roque Carlos Valero" 31 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039807/sport-facilities-inside-a-squash-court-estudio-ubeda-valero-plus-roque-carlos-valero> ISSN 0719-8884

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