Thionville Multipurpose Sports Complex / Dominique Coulon & associés

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Category: Recreation & Training

Architect: Dominique Coulon

Project Supervision: Steve Letho Duclos, Hannes Libis, Sophie Georgel, Manon Genevois

Worksite Supervision: Hannes Libis

Contracting Owner: Thionville town council

Cost: €11,720,000 excl. VAT

Electricity: BET Gilbert Jost, Eiffage Énergie Systèmes Lorraine Marne Ardennes

Fluids: SOLARES BAUEN

Economics: E3 Économie

Scheduling: Urbame

Direction And Oversight: Urbame

Kitchen: ES Services Énergétiques, Tecnal Distribution SAS

Landscaping: BRUNO KUBLER

Inspection: QUALICONSULT

Health And Safety Coordination: Ingénierie Coordination de Lorraine

Fire Safety: BSSI Conseils

Earthworks: HTP, ID VERDE

Roads: HTP, ID VERDE

Special Foundations: Fayat Bâtiment Lorraine

Structural Works: Fayat Bâtiment Lorraine

Watertightness: EBI SARL

Glazing: SAS Guenebaut

Locks: SAS Guenebaut

Thermal Insulation: Belen Peintures SARL

Paintwork: Belen Peintures SARL

Elevation: Belen Peintures SARL

Woodwork: SASHunsnger

Plastering: Baticoncept

Tiling: Jean Bernard Revêtements

Screeds: Jean Bernard Revêtements

Resin: Guinamic & Cie

Lifts: TK ELEVATOR

Sports: TIR Technologies and SATD

Sanitary Installations: Houllé SAS

Heating: Houllé SAS

Ventilation: Houllé SAS

Drainage: Thycea SAS

Roads And Networks: Thycea SAS

City: Thionville

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. Our task here was to create a contemporary space within an existing one that dates back to 1960. The town's municipal gymnasium and theatre formed a historical whole, but the site's sports facilities needed to be modernized to host major competitions and cultural events. A desire for architectural coherence and respect for the existing built heritage guided our approach. So, we preserved the stone wall that gave visual structure to the whole site and that now serves as a link between periods of time. We also kept the original entrance portico, which remains the landmark it always has been for the town's inhabitants. The forms of the gymnasium's facade were borrowed from those of the existing theatre. With its tall, vertical openings and its solid sections alternating with glazed portions, this sports center – called "le SPOT" (for "le Site Polyvalent Omnisport de Thionville") – extends the theatre as if the two buildings were created at the same time and as if the new edifice were honouring the site's heritage while placing it firmly in modernity.