Lesley Lokko Receives African Cultural Icon Award for Her Contributions to Architectural Education and Discourse

Lesley Lokko OBE has been recognized with the African Cultural Icon Award, honoring "leaders in the creative arts who promote African culture and heritage on a global stage." The accolade is one of nine awards presented annually to publicly nominated and industry-recommended figures by a panel of judges from across Africa. Nominees are evaluated based on "impact, innovation, sustainability, and contribution to Africa's growth." Lokko is the Founder and Chair of the African Futures Institute (AFI), headquartered in Accra, Ghana, and Director of the Nomadic African Studio, an annual month-long itinerant teaching program working across the African continent. She has been acknowledged for her transformative contributions to architecture, education, and cultural discourse within and beyond Africa, consistently challenging conventional narratives around African identity, space, and creativity.

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The African Futures Institute was founded in 2021 in Accra as a new model for architectural education centered on three areas: teaching, research, and public events. The first edition of its pan-African flagship program dedicated to rethinking education and practice, the Nomadic African Studio (NAS), was held in Fez, Morocco, in 2025, with the next iteration taking place in Accra from 20 July to 14 August 2026. Following the institute's vision to explore diverse, radical, and genuinely inclusive ways to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges, the NAS program is conceived as a response to the limitations of conventional Western-centric models of architectural and spatial education. Both platforms aim to position Africa as a central generator of ideas about the future, recognizing the continent as one of the world's youngest and fastest-urbanizing regions and therefore a starting point for new forms of thinking and education.

Lokko is an architect, educator, author, and curator working to represent and integrate African voices in the international architectural and cultural landscape. She lectures and publishes on 'race' and its relationship to architecture and architectural education. Among other academic accomplishments, she was the founder and director of the Graduate School of Architecture at the University of Johannesburg from 2014 to 2019. In 2004, she transitioned from academia to fiction writing with the publication of her first novel, Sundowners, and has since published twelve additional books. She is the editor of White Papers, Black Marks: Race, Culture, Architecture, and Editor-in-Chief of FOLIO: Journal of Contemporary African Architecture. She is a Founding Member of the UN–Habitat Council on Urban Initiatives; served on the jury of the 17th International Venice Architecture Biennale; and was appointed curator of its 18th edition in 2023.

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The African Cultural Icon Award recognizes individuals whose work reshapes how African culture is understood and represented globally. According to the AFI, Lokko's recognition underscores the growing international impact of African-led intellectual and creative institutions. In addition to the African Cultural Icon Award, the program recognizes figures in categories including Healthcare Innovator, Education Pioneer, Social Impact Champion, Entrepreneurship Excellence, Sustainability and Agriculture Excellence, Innovation in Technology, Young Achiever, and African Lifetime Achievement. The award recipients will be celebrated in a ceremony taking place in Accra in April 2026.

This honour reflects not only Prof Lokko's extraordinary vision, but also the collective momentum of a new generation committed to imagining Africa's futures on its own terms,' the Institute said. 'Her award is a powerful reminder that culture, education, and design are central to shaping the narratives, cities, and futures of the continent.

Lokko has received several internationally recognized honors in recent years. In 2021, she received the Annie Spink Award for Excellence in Architectural Education from the Royal Institute of British Architects and the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize for contributions to architecture. In January 2023, she was awarded an OBE "for services to architecture and education" in the New Year Honours of Charles III. In January 2024, she received the RIBA Royal Gold Medal. In April 2024, she was named one of the world's 100 most influential people in the TIME100 list. She was also included on the BBC 100 Women list in 2025, as well as the Ebony Power 100 list. She is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, the Nigerian Institute of Architects, and the Royal Canadian Institute of Architects. She was recently awarded France's Grande Médaille de l'Académie d'Architecture and included in the Forbes 50 Over 50 Global 2026 list.