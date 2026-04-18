Exhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

Save this picture! © Hadley Fruits for Exhibit Columbus

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Text description provided by the architects. As part of the 2023 J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize, awarded by the Landmark Columbus Foundation, Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO was invited to create an installation on the public plaza of the library of the city of Columbus, Indiana. Designed by I.M. Pei in 1969, this building is one of the city's most recognizable public spaces, serving as a civic gathering spot, hosting public events, and a symbol of the city's identity.