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  5. Exhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

Exhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO

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Exhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO - Exterior PhotographyExhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO - Interior PhotographyExhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO - Exterior PhotographyExhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO - Exterior Photography, ChairExhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO - More Images+ 8

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Exhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Hadley Fruits for Exhibit Columbus

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the 2023 J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prize, awarded by the Landmark Columbus Foundation, Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO was invited to create an installation on the public plaza of the library of the city of Columbus, Indiana. Designed by I.M. Pei in 1969, this building is one of the city's most recognizable public spaces, serving as a civic gathering spot, hosting public events, and a symbol of the city's identity.

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Cite: "Exhibit Columbus 2023: Designed by the Public / Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO" 18 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039605/exhibit-columbus-2023-designed-by-the-public-tatiana-bilbao-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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