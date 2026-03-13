Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. India
  5. Sports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop

Sports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop

Save

Sports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column, ArcadeSports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Concrete, ArcadeSports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Image 4 of 35Sports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Image 5 of 35Sports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Sports Architecture, Educational Architecture
Hyderabad, India
  • Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Schematic Design): Yozo Fujino (Team Leader), Hidetoshi Ohno, Yoshiyuki Kawazoe (Design Director), Yusuke Hara, Atsushi Honda, Noritaka Ishikawa, Shuichiro Yoshida (Design), Hiroko Ryu (Environmental Planning Advisor), Junko Tamura (Administration)
  • Nihon Sekkei (Schematic Design Support, Design Development) : Takeshi Endo*, Toshihiko Kobayashi, Yoshiyuki Tobe, Yoshiki Nishimoto, Mikako Oshima
  • Apl Design Workshop (Schematic Design Support, Design Development) : Hideki Eguchi, Yoshiki Taguchi*
  • Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Structure): Jun Sato (Structural Advisor)
  • Nihon Sekkei (Structural Engineering): Hideo Kobayashi, Koji Nishikawa, Yoko Imatomi*, Yasutaka Tanaka*
  • Nihon Sekkei (Mep Engineering): Shuzo Ishikawa*, Noboru Tamamura, Yosuke Otani, Daisuke Yoshizaki*, Arihiro Okada*, Masayuki Sato, Nobuyuki Somekawa, Hideaki Hoshino
  • Supervision: HCP
  • Construction: L&T Technology Services
  • City: Hyderabad
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop - Image 5 of 35
© Masaki Hamada (kkpo)

Text description provided by the architects. In the master plan of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), a residential zone with clustered student dormitories is located at the northern edge of the campus. Adjacent to this area, a group of facilities supporting athletic and cultural activities is planned as the Sports and Cultural Complex. The complex forms part of the broader campus development realized through a collaboration between the Japanese government and IITH, led by the IITH Campus Design Team at the University of Tokyo, with Hidetoshi Ohno and Yoshiyuki Kawazoe as key members.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
APL design workshop
Office
NIHON SEKKEI
Office
IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Sports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop" 13 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039548/sports-and-cultural-complex-iit-hyderabad-iith-campus-design-team-of-the-university-of-tokyo-plus-nihon-sekkei-plus-apl-design-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags