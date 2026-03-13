Sports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop

+ 30

Category: Sports Architecture, Educational Architecture

Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Schematic Design): Yozo Fujino (Team Leader), Hidetoshi Ohno, Yoshiyuki Kawazoe (Design Director), Yusuke Hara, Atsushi Honda, Noritaka Ishikawa, Shuichiro Yoshida (Design), Hiroko Ryu (Environmental Planning Advisor), Junko Tamura (Administration)

Nihon Sekkei (Schematic Design Support, Design Development) : Takeshi Endo*, Toshihiko Kobayashi, Yoshiyuki Tobe, Yoshiki Nishimoto, Mikako Oshima

Apl Design Workshop (Schematic Design Support, Design Development) : Hideki Eguchi, Yoshiki Taguchi*

Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Structure): Jun Sato (Structural Advisor)

Nihon Sekkei (Structural Engineering): Hideo Kobayashi, Koji Nishikawa, Yoko Imatomi*, Yasutaka Tanaka*

Nihon Sekkei (Mep Engineering): Shuzo Ishikawa*, Noboru Tamamura, Yosuke Otani, Daisuke Yoshizaki*, Arihiro Okada*, Masayuki Sato, Nobuyuki Somekawa, Hideaki Hoshino

Supervision: HCP

Construction: L&T Technology Services

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. In the master plan of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), a residential zone with clustered student dormitories is located at the northern edge of the campus. Adjacent to this area, a group of facilities supporting athletic and cultural activities is planned as the Sports and Cultural Complex. The complex forms part of the broader campus development realized through a collaboration between the Japanese government and IITH, led by the IITH Campus Design Team at the University of Tokyo, with Hidetoshi Ohno and Yoshiyuki Kawazoe as key members.