Sports and Cultural Complex IIT Hyderabad / IITH Campus Design Team of the University of Tokyo + NIHON SEKKEI + APL design workshop

Hyderabad, India
- Area: 30881 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Masaki Hamada (kkpo), Hidetoshi Ohno
- Category: Sports Architecture, Educational Architecture
- Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Schematic Design): Yozo Fujino (Team Leader), Hidetoshi Ohno, Yoshiyuki Kawazoe (Design Director), Yusuke Hara, Atsushi Honda, Noritaka Ishikawa, Shuichiro Yoshida (Design), Hiroko Ryu (Environmental Planning Advisor), Junko Tamura (Administration)
- Nihon Sekkei (Schematic Design Support, Design Development) : Takeshi Endo*, Toshihiko Kobayashi, Yoshiyuki Tobe, Yoshiki Nishimoto, Mikako Oshima
- Apl Design Workshop (Schematic Design Support, Design Development) : Hideki Eguchi, Yoshiki Taguchi*
- Iith Campus Design Team Of The University Of Tokyo (Structure): Jun Sato (Structural Advisor)
- Nihon Sekkei (Structural Engineering): Hideo Kobayashi, Koji Nishikawa, Yoko Imatomi*, Yasutaka Tanaka*
- Nihon Sekkei (Mep Engineering): Shuzo Ishikawa*, Noboru Tamamura, Yosuke Otani, Daisuke Yoshizaki*, Arihiro Okada*, Masayuki Sato, Nobuyuki Somekawa, Hideaki Hoshino
- Supervision: HCP
- Construction: L&T Technology Services
- City: Hyderabad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. In the master plan of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH), a residential zone with clustered student dormitories is located at the northern edge of the campus. Adjacent to this area, a group of facilities supporting athletic and cultural activities is planned as the Sports and Cultural Complex. The complex forms part of the broader campus development realized through a collaboration between the Japanese government and IITH, led by the IITH Campus Design Team at the University of Tokyo, with Hidetoshi Ohno and Yoshiyuki Kawazoe as key members.