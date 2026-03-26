Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Spain
  5. Guest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina

Guest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina

Save

Guest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingGuest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina - Interior PhotographyGuest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamGuest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina - Image 5 of 23Guest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Temporary Installations
Madrid, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Guest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina - Image 5 of 23
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. The 45th edition of ARCO 2026 takes as its central theme “two spaces within the fair.” Our proposal responds to this duality: on the one hand, a constructed space—the Guest Lounge—and on the other, an evoked space—the forests of the northwestern Iberian Peninsula that burned uncontrollably this past August.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Manuel Bouzas
Office
salazarsequeromedina
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSpain
Cite: "Guest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina" [Guest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina] 26 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039533/guest-lounge-3500-ha-manuel-bouzas-plus-salazarsequeromedina> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags