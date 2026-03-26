Guest Lounge 350.000 Ha / Manuel Bouzas + salazarsequeromedina

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Madrid, Spain
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Architects: Manuel Bouzas, salazarsequeromedina
- Year: 2026
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- Category: Temporary Installations
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The 45th edition of ARCO 2026 takes as its central theme “two spaces within the fair.” Our proposal responds to this duality: on the one hand, a constructed space—the Guest Lounge—and on the other, an evoked space—the forests of the northwestern Iberian Peninsula that burned uncontrollably this past August.