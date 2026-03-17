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Leisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes

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Leisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes - Image 2 of 44Leisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes - Exterior PhotographyLeisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes - Interior PhotographyLeisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes - Interior Photography, WoodLeisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture
Limoges, France
  • Design Team Atelier Quatre: Hugues Giraudy, Juliette Dronneau
  • Design Team R2k Architecte: Olavi Koponen, Veronique Klimine, Chloe Garcia
  • Landscape Architecture: Christophe Lehuger, Jean-François
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hemery
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep, Thermal And Environmental: Maya
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Ofrea
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Labre
  • City: Limoges
  • Country: France
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Leisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes - Image 2 of 44
© Jean-François Tremege

Text description provided by the architects. The site is an old camping area close to a small lake, 5 kilometers from the city centre of Limoges. The site for the project is large, 3 ha in the French context.

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Cite: "Leisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes" 17 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039359/leisure-center-of-uzurat-atelier-quatre-plus-r2k-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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