Leisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes

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Limoges, France
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Architects: R2K Architectes, atelier quatre
- Area: 2752 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Jean-François Tremege
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Lead Architects: atelier quatre
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- Category: Educational Architecture
- Design Team Atelier Quatre: Hugues Giraudy, Juliette Dronneau
- Design Team R2k Architecte: Olavi Koponen, Veronique Klimine, Chloe Garcia
- Landscape Architecture: Christophe Lehuger, Jean-François
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hemery
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep, Thermal And Environmental: Maya
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Ofrea
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Labre
- City: Limoges
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The site is an old camping area close to a small lake, 5 kilometers from the city centre of Limoges. The site for the project is large, 3 ha in the French context.