Leisure Center of Uzurat / atelier quatre + R2K Architectes

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Category: Educational Architecture

Design Team Atelier Quatre: Hugues Giraudy, Juliette Dronneau

Design Team R2k Architecte: Olavi Koponen, Veronique Klimine, Chloe Garcia

Landscape Architecture: Christophe Lehuger, Jean-François

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hemery

Engineering & Consulting > Mep, Thermal And Environmental: Maya

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Ofrea

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Labre

City: Limoges

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. The site is an old camping area close to a small lake, 5 kilometers from the city centre of Limoges. The site for the project is large, 3 ha in the French context.