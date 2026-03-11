Submit a Project Advertise
Rural Housing and Lodging – Dormis Donata / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes)

Rural Housing and Lodging – Dormis Donata / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes) - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses
Taray, Peru
  • Architects: Taller MACAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architect: Rafael Ortiz Santos
Save this picture!
Rural Housing and Lodging – Dormis Donata / Taller MACAA (Misión de Arquitectura, Construcción y Arte en los Andes) - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Ortiz Santos

Text description provided by the architects. The Dormis Donata form the connecting axis of KUSKA, a rural complex located at 3,100 meters above sea level in the agricultural landscape of the Sacred Valley of the Incas. Nestled between mountains and terraces, they offer a context in which architecture engages in dialogue with memory, topography, and the cyclical rhythms of the environment. Designed to bridge two modes of habitation—permanent and temporary—they serve a key role as an intermediate space between the private core (next to the Home) and the communal core (next to the Quincho).

Project gallery

