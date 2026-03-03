Renovation Casa d'Abreu Neto - Siza's First Work / Álvaro Siza Vieira

+ 20

Category: Cultural Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment

Coordination: Arquitecto Álvaro Siza Vieira

Project Team: Arquitecto Álvaro Fonseca

Technical Team: Arquitecto Álvaro Siza Vieira

City: Matosinhos

Country: Portugal

Álvaro Siza writes in the descriptive memory of the renovation of the Casa d'Abreu Neto: "It was on April 20, 2022, that I returned to the first house I designed, this time to renovate it. After 65 years since its construction, it was natural for a profound intervention to be necessary while maintaining the authenticity of the house…". The Casa d'Abreu Neto is now a space for public enjoyment, establishing itself as a living museum of modern Portuguese architecture and preserving the family memory that gave rise to it.