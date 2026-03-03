Renovation Casa d'Abreu Neto - Siza's First Work / Álvaro Siza Vieira

•
Matosinhos, Portugal
-
Architects: Álvaro Siza Vieira
- Area: 260 m²
-
Photographs:Pedro Cardigo
-
Manufacturers: Africa Stone, Arch Valadares, Carvalho e Batista e Cª Lda, New Terracotta, OM - Light, SPSS Design Studio, TEV2
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Houses, Refurbishment
- Coordination: Arquitecto Álvaro Siza Vieira
- Project Team: Arquitecto Álvaro Fonseca
- Technical Team: Arquitecto Álvaro Siza Vieira
- City: Matosinhos
- Country: Portugal
Álvaro Siza writes in the descriptive memory of the renovation of the Casa d'Abreu Neto: "It was on April 20, 2022, that I returned to the first house I designed, this time to renovate it. After 65 years since its construction, it was natural for a profound intervention to be necessary while maintaining the authenticity of the house…". The Casa d'Abreu Neto is now a space for public enjoyment, establishing itself as a living museum of modern Portuguese architecture and preserving the family memory that gave rise to it.