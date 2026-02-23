Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Tie-Ma Cycling Station at Dapo Pond / Studio APL + Lin Ko-Fang Architects

Landscape Architecture, Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture
Taitung County, Taiwan
Tie-Ma Cycling Station at Dapo Pond / Studio APL + Lin Ko-Fang Architects - Image 5 of 18
© YuChen Chao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Floating above the ground of Dapo Pond in Taitung, a public space of a metal "lotus garden" creates a sanctuary for cyclists traversing Taiwan's East Rift Valley. Designed by Studio APL and Lin Ko-Fang Architects, the Tie-Ma Cycling Station reimagines the infrastructure of rest. Stones discovered during foundation excavation were transformed into breathable gabion walls and shaped steel into organic canopies; the project dissolves the boundary between the bicycle station and the wetland ecosystem. Currently in its first completed phase, this resilient landscape architecture acts not as a barrier, but as a porous interface connecting the local community with the rhythms of the water.

