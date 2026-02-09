Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retirement
  4. France
  5. Connecting Gallery for the Les Verdaines Retirement Home / Agence Vulcano-Gibello

Connecting Gallery for the Les Verdaines Retirement Home / Agence Vulcano-Gibello

Save

Connecting Gallery for the Les Verdaines Retirement Home / Agence Vulcano-Gibello - Exterior PhotographyConnecting Gallery for the Les Verdaines Retirement Home / Agence Vulcano-Gibello - Exterior Photography, ConcreteConnecting Gallery for the Les Verdaines Retirement Home / Agence Vulcano-Gibello - Image 4 of 18Connecting Gallery for the Les Verdaines Retirement Home / Agence Vulcano-Gibello - Image 5 of 18Connecting Gallery for the Les Verdaines Retirement Home / Agence Vulcano-Gibello - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Retirement, Other Structures
Santenay, France
  • Architects: Agence Vulcano-Gibello
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Charly Broyez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interpon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Connecting Gallery for the Les Verdaines Retirement Home / Agence Vulcano-Gibello - Exterior Photography
© Charly Broyez

Text description provided by the architects. Although modest in scale, the project is set within a remarkable context. It seeks to link two building wings constructed in the early 20th century, whose architecture evokes the spirit of the *Belle Époque*.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Agence Vulcano-Gibello
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementOtherOther StructuresFrance

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementOtherOther StructuresFrance
Cite: "Connecting Gallery for the Les Verdaines Retirement Home / Agence Vulcano-Gibello" 09 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038573/connecting-gallery-for-the-les-verdaines-retirement-home-agence-vulcano-gibello> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags