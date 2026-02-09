Transformation of the Former Military Maintenance Power Plant into the Browers Beato Microbrewery and Restaurant / Eduardo Souto de Moura + Nuno Graça Moura

•
Lisboa, Portugal
-
Architects: Eduardo Souto de Moura, Nuno Graça Moura
- Area: 851 m²
- Year: 2024
- Category: Restaurant, Refurbishment
- Coordination: Eduardo Souto de Moura, Nuno Graça Moura
- Project Team: Carlos Albuquerque Castro
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Jorge Nunes da Silva, Ana Silva
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Alexandre Martins
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Marco Carvalho, Daniela Gomes
- Engineering & Consulting > Others: Raquel Fernandes, Iperplano
- General Construction: Lúcios Engenharia e Construção
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. It is intended to install a restaurant/bar, a respective kitchen, and a microbrewery in the former Military Maintenance Electric Central of Beato, now the Creative Hub of Beato.