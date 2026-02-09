Transformation of the Former Military Maintenance Power Plant into the Browers Beato Microbrewery and Restaurant / Eduardo Souto de Moura + Nuno Graça Moura

Save this picture! Cortesia de Eduardo Souto de Moura + Nuno Graça Moura

+ 26

Category: Restaurant, Refurbishment

Coordination: Eduardo Souto de Moura, Nuno Graça Moura

Project Team: Carlos Albuquerque Castro

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Jorge Nunes da Silva, Ana Silva

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Alexandre Martins

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Marco Carvalho, Daniela Gomes

Engineering & Consulting > Others: Raquel Fernandes, Iperplano

General Construction: Lúcios Engenharia e Construção

City: Lisboa

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. It is intended to install a restaurant/bar, a respective kitchen, and a microbrewery in the former Military Maintenance Electric Central of Beato, now the Creative Hub of Beato.