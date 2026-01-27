MVRDV and Buro Happold Reveal Design for the Lampegiet Theatre in Veenendaal, Netherlands

Save this picture! Lampegiet Theatre in Veenendaal, Netherlands. Image Courtesy of MVRDV

Designed by MVRDV in collaboration with Buro Happold, the new Lampegiet Theatre in Veenendaal, the Netherlands, is scheduled to replace the existing theatre building from 1988. Approved by the Veenendaal City Council in January 2026, the project is expected to begin construction in 2027 and reach completion in 2029. Conceived as a contemporary cultural venue that responds to both current performance requirements and the city's historical identity, the new theatre introduces a compact, multi-volume composition wrapped in a porous ceramic facade that allows the building to act as an illuminated urban landmark.

The existing Lampegiet Theatre, located in the city center, takes its name from Lampegietersavond, a local annual festival during which children parade through Veenendaal carrying lanterns. While culturally significant, the building has seen as becoming outdated and difficult to adapt to contemporary standards. In response, the municipality initiated plans for a replacement that would meet current sustainability requirements and accommodate a broader range of functions, including facilities for pop music performances and cinema screenings.

Positioned as the cultural anchor of the Duivenweide district, the Lampegiet Theatre forms the first phase of a broader urban redevelopment plan that also includes a new city park, an event area, parking facilities, and residential buildings. The theatre is designed to connect the future park with one of Veenendaal's main streets, activating the theatre square through large, transparent foyer facades.

MVRDV's proposal organizes the program into six volumes, each corresponding to a specific function. These include three auditoriums, one with 700 seats, a smaller 200-seat hall, and a 100-seat auditorium intended for use by Filmhuis Veenendaal, as well as foyers, a cafe, and back-of-house spaces. Stacked and combined into a single structure, the volumes reduce the perceived mass of the building and relate to the scale of the surrounding urban fabric. Visitors enter the theatre from the corner of the theatre square into a three-story central foyer that serves as the main public space and includes a café with access to an outdoor terrace. A secondary foyer provides access to the multifunctional auditorium, while the flexible cinema is located on the first floor above, offering views toward the square and Veenendaal's Old Church.

The facade combines brick with extensive glazing, overlaid by ceramic screens that curve and fold across the exterior. These elements reference both theatrical curtains and the city's history of industrial textile production. When illuminated in the evening, the perforated ceramic surfaces allow light to filter outward, casting a diffuse glow onto the surrounding public space.

Sustainability strategies for the project were developed in collaboration with Buro Happold and are integrated throughout the design. The building incorporates photovoltaic panels, a heat pump system, and energy-efficient installations. Green planters are distributed across the project, while existing trees identified as valuable by the municipality are preserved. Additional measures to support local biodiversity include nesting boxes for birds and bats. The interior layout is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing the spaces to adapt to future needs and supporting the building's long-term use.

In related cultural architecture news, Snøhetta has released new images of its winning proposal for the Düsseldorf Opera House. Meanwhile, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, in collaboration with Betaplan Architects from Athens and landscape architect Camille Muller from Paris, has begun construction on a new cultural center in Piraeus, the port city of Athens. In the United States, the Las Vegas Museum of Art (LVMA), designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architect Francis Kéré in collaboration with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), is set to become the city's first standalone art museum, with completion scheduled for 2029.