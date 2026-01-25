House of the Seasons / New Architekten + Jutta Albus Architektur

-
Architects: Jutta Albus Architektur, New Architekten
- Area: 235 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Thilo Rohländer
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Pavilion, Public Architecture
- Office Lead Architects: Fritz Keuthen, Michael Weichler
- Design Team: New Architekten
- Architecture Offices: Jutta Albus Architektur
- Landscape Architecture: Förder Landschaftsarchitekten
- City: Schwerte
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. In line with the objectives of the German "Building Type E" initiative, which has already received broad political and professional support, the Climate Pavilion can be seen as an applied architectural experiment. Its interior does not seek to separate itself from external climatic conditions; rather, it responds to them, using passive strategies—spatial configuration, orientation, thermal mass, daylight, and natural ventilation—to maintain a constant exchange with the surrounding Climate Garden throughout the year.