House of the Seasons / New Architekten + Jutta Albus Architektur

Category: Cultural Architecture, Pavilion, Public Architecture

Office Lead Architects: Fritz Keuthen, Michael Weichler

Design Team: New Architekten

Architecture Offices: Jutta Albus Architektur

Landscape Architecture: Förder Landschaftsarchitekten

City: Schwerte

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. In line with the objectives of the German "Building Type E" initiative, which has already received broad political and professional support, the Climate Pavilion can be seen as an applied architectural experiment. Its interior does not seek to separate itself from external climatic conditions; rather, it responds to them, using passive strategies—spatial configuration, orientation, thermal mass, daylight, and natural ventilation—to maintain a constant exchange with the surrounding Climate Garden throughout the year.