Emptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós

•
Soto de Sepúlveda, Spain
-
Architects: estudio veintidós
- Area: 207 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Courtesy of estudio veintidós
-
Lead Architects: Alejandro Infante, Javier Muñoz Godino
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse
- Technical Team: Enrique Gutiérrez Barahona
- City: Soto de Sepúlveda
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small village in the Riaza Mountains of Segovia, the dwelling is inserted into the remains of an old stable made of rough stone and rammed earth, whose roofs and interior partitions were in a severe state of ruin. After emptying the built volume, the project adopts the pre-existing envelope as a foundation and limit, renouncing the reproduction of the original total occupation to instead release a central space intended to articulate the new domestic life.