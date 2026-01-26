Emptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós

+ 27

Category: Houses, Adaptive Reuse

Technical Team: Enrique Gutiérrez Barahona

City: Soto de Sepúlveda

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small village in the Riaza Mountains of Segovia, the dwelling is inserted into the remains of an old stable made of rough stone and rammed earth, whose roofs and interior partitions were in a severe state of ruin. After emptying the built volume, the project adopts the pre-existing envelope as a foundation and limit, renouncing the reproduction of the original total occupation to instead release a central space intended to articulate the new domestic life.