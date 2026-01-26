Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Emptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós

Emptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós

Save

Emptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós - Interior Photography, CourtyardEmptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós - Exterior Photography, ConcreteEmptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós - Interior PhotographyEmptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós - Interior Photography, Stairs, ConcreteEmptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Soto de Sepúlveda, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Emptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós - Exterior Photography
© Courtesy of estudio veintidós

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a small village in the Riaza Mountains of Segovia, the dwelling is inserted into the remains of an old stable made of rough stone and rammed earth, whose roofs and interior partitions were in a severe state of ruin. After emptying the built volume, the project adopts the pre-existing envelope as a foundation and limit, renouncing the reproduction of the original total occupation to instead release a central space intended to articulate the new domestic life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
estudio veintidós
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSpain
Cite: "Emptied House – Seasonal Refuge in Soto de Sepúlveda, Segovia / estudio veintidós" 26 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037999/emptied-house-seasonal-refuge-in-soto-de-sepulveda-segovia-estudio-veintidos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags