"Learning in Contact With Nature": In Conversation With 2025 Holcim Award Winner Urko Sánchez Architects

The Waldorf School Nairobi, designed by Urko Sánchez Architects, has been selected among the 20 winning projects of the 2025 Holcim Foundation Awards, which recognize contributions to sustainable design and construction worldwide. Located within a forested site in Nairobi, the project was awarded in the Middle East and Africa region, acknowledging its sensitive response to site conditions, educational needs, and local culture. Developed in close dialogue with its surroundings and community, the school explores low-impact construction methods, the use of locally sourced materials, and participatory design processes.
The Holcim Foundation Awards are presented across five regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America, and acknowledge projects that address sustainability through design, construction, and long-term social impact. The selection process is guided by the Foundation's goals of Uplifting Places, Healthy Planet, Thriving Communities, and Viable Economics, alongside its principles of being Holistic, Transformational, and Transferable.