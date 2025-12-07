Basketball Court - Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park / Adjaye Associates

•
Detroit, United States
Architects: Adjaye Associates
- Area: 2601 m²
Photographs:John D'Angelo, Jaeyual Lee, Ryan Southen Photography
Architect of Record: Neumann/Smith Architecture
- Category: Park
- Electrical Engineer: Peter Basso
- Graphic Design: H Plus
- City: Detroit
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park is a landmark 22-acre transformation along the Detroit Riverfront, redefining the city's connection to its waterfront. Once a derelict industrial site, the area has been reimagined as a vibrant public park that serves as a new civic interface between Detroit and the river.