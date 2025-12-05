Los Nogales Preschool / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

•
Bogotá, Colombia
-
Architects: taller de arquitectura de bogotá
- Area: 3355 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Alejandro Arango
- Category: Kindergarten
- Architects In Charge: Daniel Bonilla, Marcela Albornoz
- Collaborators: Daniel Bonilla, Marcela Albornoz, Laura Gutierrez, Mateo Franco, Santiago Ballen, Andres Gutierrez, Laura Bermudez, Manuela Amado
- Intern: Juan Camilo Silva
- Structural Design: CNI Ingenieros
- Construction And Project Management: Vallejo Gerencia y Construcción SAS
- Soil Study: LFO Ingenieros
- Electrical Design: CZ Ingeniería
- Plumbing Design: Plinco
- Acoustics: ADT Diseño y Tecnología
- Bioclimatic Consulting: Arquitectura & Bioclimática
- Safety And Control Design: AGR Y Cía
- Lighting Design: Carmenza Henao
- Landscape Design: Ramiro Olarte
- City: Bogotá
- Country: Colombia
Text description provided by the architects. The preschool is a two-level building that originates from a configuration of three autonomous bars organized in a triangular shape, allowing for three connections to the campus: one for entry, another leading to the library, and the third toward the Park of Wonder or preschool park. The architecture is created with organic shapes that aim to avoid straight edges in favor of curves, giving fluidity to the space.