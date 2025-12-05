Los Nogales Preschool / taller de arquitectura de bogotá

+ 19

Category: Kindergarten

Architects In Charge: Daniel Bonilla, Marcela Albornoz

Collaborators: Daniel Bonilla, Marcela Albornoz, Laura Gutierrez, Mateo Franco, Santiago Ballen, Andres Gutierrez, Laura Bermudez, Manuela Amado

Intern: Juan Camilo Silva

Structural Design: CNI Ingenieros

Construction And Project Management: Vallejo Gerencia y Construcción SAS

Soil Study: LFO Ingenieros

Electrical Design: CZ Ingeniería

Plumbing Design: Plinco

Acoustics: ADT Diseño y Tecnología

Bioclimatic Consulting: Arquitectura & Bioclimática

Safety And Control Design: AGR Y Cía

Lighting Design: Carmenza Henao

Landscape Design: Ramiro Olarte

City: Bogotá

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. The preschool is a two-level building that originates from a configuration of three autonomous bars organized in a triangular shape, allowing for three connections to the campus: one for entry, another leading to the library, and the third toward the Park of Wonder or preschool park. The architecture is created with organic shapes that aim to avoid straight edges in favor of curves, giving fluidity to the space.