Residential buildings in Xueshan Village / DL Atelier

Residential buildings in Xueshan Village / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardResidential buildings in Xueshan Village / DL Atelier - Exterior PhotographyResidential buildings in Xueshan Village / DL Atelier - Interior Photography, StairsResidential buildings in Xueshan Village / DL Atelier - Image 5 of 36Residential buildings in Xueshan Village / DL Atelier - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses
Beijing, China
  • Architects: DL Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yumeng Zhu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Parklex Prodema
  • Lead Architects: Liu Yang, Cai Zhuoqun
Residential buildings in Xueshan Village / DL Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in Xueshan Village, Changping District, Beijing, at the junction between urban and rural areas. It only takes about 30 minutes to drive to the city's Second Ring Road from here. This location is considered conveniently accessible in Beijing, a megacity. The homeowner is a fellow alumni of mine. His building plot in the suburban area of Beijing had been left unused for many years. In 2022, he conceived the idea of utilizing it, though the specific manner of how to do so remained uncertain. I remember during our first discussion, he mentioned three possibilities: (1) using it as a second residence for himself, with the possibility of his parents occasionally staying there; (2) converting it into his company's office space after three years; or (3) renting it out if no concrete plans were finalized. Therefore, our design process began by systematically analyzing the corresponding relationships between these three different functional requirements and the spatial layout.

DL Atelier
