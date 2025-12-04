Residential buildings in Xueshan Village / DL Atelier

+ 31

Category: Houses

Structure: Gao Xuemei

HVAC: Guo Haifeng

Landscape & Rainwater Energy Conservation Design: Beijing Yuren Runke Ecological Technology Co., Ltd.

City: Beijing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated in Xueshan Village, Changping District, Beijing, at the junction between urban and rural areas. It only takes about 30 minutes to drive to the city's Second Ring Road from here. This location is considered conveniently accessible in Beijing, a megacity. The homeowner is a fellow alumni of mine. His building plot in the suburban area of Beijing had been left unused for many years. In 2022, he conceived the idea of utilizing it, though the specific manner of how to do so remained uncertain. I remember during our first discussion, he mentioned three possibilities: (1) using it as a second residence for himself, with the possibility of his parents occasionally staying there; (2) converting it into his company's office space after three years; or (3) renting it out if no concrete plans were finalized. Therefore, our design process began by systematically analyzing the corresponding relationships between these three different functional requirements and the spatial layout.