Parc des Loges - Childhood and Sports Center / HEMAA

•
Évry-Courcouronnes, France
-
Architects: HEMAA
- Area: 2444 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Charles Bouchaid, Sergio Grazia
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Recreation & Training, Elementary & Middle School
- Client: City of Evry-Courcouronnes
- Parking Spaces: 50 underground
- Outdoor Spaces: 3.854 m²
- Rammed Earth Consultant: BETerre
- Cost Consultant: ANA Ingénierie
- Project Coordination: JDM Ingénierie
- Rammed Earth: DONATO
- Timber Structure: CUNIN
- Waterproofing: Sarmates
- External Joinery: Diter
- Shutters: Diter
- Metalwork: ENVIRONNEMENT SERVICES
- Kitchens: FROID 77
- Plaster: BATHELEC
- Ceilings: BATHELEC
- Interior Joinery: PESCIA MENUISERIE ET BÂTIMENT
- Floor Finishes: SERTAC
- Plumbing: LGC / BE MAROLLE
- Kitchen Equipment: FROID 77
- City: Évry-Courcouronnes
- Country: France