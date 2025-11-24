Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten

University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten

Save

University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten - Image 2 of 33University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten - Image 3 of 33University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten - Image 4 of 33University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten - Image 5 of 33University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, University
Geisenheim, Germany
  • Architects: Bez+Kock Architekten, Ernst2 Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brigida González
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artigo, Cinca, EVVA, Eco, Euval, Gerflor, Pagolux Interieur GmbH, Zehnder
  • Lead Team: Tilman Rösch, Volker Eisele, Jonas Lenz, Sabrina Dechant
  • Design Team: Hojoong Chang, Roman Ramminger, Christiane Hofmann
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Prof. Kind und Partner, Krebs + Kiefer Ingenieure
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Günther Ingenieure, Pinovaplan Ingenieurgesellschaft
  • Project Management: Stein und Partner Projektmanagement, Munich
  • Architecture Offices: Ernst2 Architekten
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ISRW Dr.-Ing. Klapdor
  • City: Geisenheim
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten - Image 2 of 33
© Brigida González

Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory - The two neighboring buildings complete the historic nucleus of the Geisenheim University of Applied Sciences, which emerged from the former Royal Prussian Institute for Fruit and Wine Growing, founded in 1872. Today, the next generation of winemakers is trained here in theory and practice. The lecture hall building and logistics laboratory together form the entrance to the eastern university campus, which is marked by a magnificent cedar tree on Von-Lade-Straße.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bez+Kock Architekten
Office
Ernst2 Architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityGermany
Cite: "University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten" 24 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036294/university-of-applied-sciences-for-beverage-technology-lecture-hall-building-and-logistics-laboratory-bez-plus-kock-architekten-plus-ernst2-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags