University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten

Geisenheim, Germany
Architects: Bez+Kock Architekten, Ernst2 Architekten
- Area: 9520 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Brigida González
Manufacturers: Artigo, Cinca, EVVA, Eco, Euval, Gerflor, Pagolux Interieur GmbH, Zehnder
- Category: Educational Architecture, University
- Lead Team: Tilman Rösch, Volker Eisele, Jonas Lenz, Sabrina Dechant
- Design Team: Hojoong Chang, Roman Ramminger, Christiane Hofmann
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Prof. Kind und Partner, Krebs + Kiefer Ingenieure
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Günther Ingenieure, Pinovaplan Ingenieurgesellschaft
- Project Management: Stein und Partner Projektmanagement, Munich
- Architecture Offices: Ernst2 Architekten
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ISRW Dr.-Ing. Klapdor
- City: Geisenheim
- Country: Germany
Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory - The two neighboring buildings complete the historic nucleus of the Geisenheim University of Applied Sciences, which emerged from the former Royal Prussian Institute for Fruit and Wine Growing, founded in 1872. Today, the next generation of winemakers is trained here in theory and practice. The lecture hall building and logistics laboratory together form the entrance to the eastern university campus, which is marked by a magnificent cedar tree on Von-Lade-Straße.