University of Applied Sciences for Beverage Technology – Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory / Bez+Kock Architekten + Ernst2 Architekten

Category: Educational Architecture, University

Lead Team: Tilman Rösch, Volker Eisele, Jonas Lenz, Sabrina Dechant

Design Team: Hojoong Chang, Roman Ramminger, Christiane Hofmann

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Prof. Kind und Partner, Krebs + Kiefer Ingenieure

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Günther Ingenieure, Pinovaplan Ingenieurgesellschaft

Project Management: Stein und Partner Projektmanagement, Munich

Architecture Offices: Ernst2 Architekten

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ISRW Dr.-Ing. Klapdor

City: Geisenheim

Country: Germany

Lecture Hall Building and Logistics Laboratory - The two neighboring buildings complete the historic nucleus of the Geisenheim University of Applied Sciences, which emerged from the former Royal Prussian Institute for Fruit and Wine Growing, founded in 1872. Today, the next generation of winemakers is trained here in theory and practice. The lecture hall building and logistics laboratory together form the entrance to the eastern university campus, which is marked by a magnificent cedar tree on Von-Lade-Straße.