Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Elemental Shores in the Asia-Pacific: Concrete Recasts the Beach House

Elemental Shores in the Asia-Pacific: Concrete Recasts the Beach House

Subscriber Access

Save

Living by the beach has long been a defining aspiration—drawn by the promise of tempered nature, privacy, and immediate access to the water. Historically, beach houses tended to be rustic and pared back: partly because servicing remote sites and delivering materials was difficult, and partly because their charm lay in being closer to the elements—simpler, rougher, more direct.

Accordingly, many early beach houses were built in timber. Wood offered clear advantages: it was lightweight, adaptable, quick to work with, and could be erected with minimal heavy machinery. While timber weathers and fares poorly in salt-laden humidity, exterior-grade lumber carries a raw, natural character that reinforced the appeal of the beach-house ideal.

Elemental Shores in the Asia-Pacific: Concrete Recasts the Beach House - Image 2 of 37Elemental Shores in the Asia-Pacific: Concrete Recasts the Beach House - Image 3 of 37Elemental Shores in the Asia-Pacific: Concrete Recasts the Beach House - Image 4 of 37Elemental Shores in the Asia-Pacific: Concrete Recasts the Beach House - Image 5 of 37Elemental Shores in the Asia-Pacific: Concrete Recasts the Beach House - More Images+ 32

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Jonathan Yeung
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Elemental Shores in the Asia-Pacific: Concrete Recasts the Beach House" 20 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036100/elemental-shores-in-the-asia-pacific-concrete-recasts-the-beach-house> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags