The Grand Egyptian Museum Fully Opens, Completing Giza’s New Cultural Landmark

Save this picture! Grand Egyptian Museum, April 2024. Image © Tamer A Soliman via Shutterstock

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo will open to the public on November 1, 2025, completing a project that has been in development for more than two decades. Designed by Heneghan Peng Architects, the museum is located on the Giza Plateau, approximately two kilometers from the Pyramids of Giza, and occupies a 500,000-square-meter site positioned between the edge of Cairo and the desert. Conceived as a new cultural and research center, the museum aims to present the legacy of ancient Egyptian civilization within a contemporary architectural framework.

The project originated in the 1990s, with an international design competition launched in 2002 that received over 1,500 entries from 82 countries. Construction began in 2005, followed by a series of delays due to political changes, funding challenges, and the global pandemic. With its completion, the Grand Egyptian Museum establishes a new cultural landmark on the Giza Plateau, connecting modern Cairo to its archaeological heritage and reshaping the visitor experience of one of the world's most historically significant landscapes.

The design organizes the museum through a series of visual and spatial axes aligned with the three pyramids. A translucent stone facade composed of locally sourced alabaster defines the building's desert-facing elevation, creating a porous threshold that filters daylight and responds to the site's natural topography. Inside, a six-story Grand Hall contains the 3,200-year-old statue of Ramesses II beneath a roof that admits diffused sunlight. From this atrium, visitors move along a central staircase that connects the entrance with the main exhibition level, offering framed views toward the Giza monuments through a full-height glass wall.

The museum encompasses approximately 81,000 square meters of exhibition space. Its permanent collection features over 100,000 artifacts, making it the world's largest museum dedicated to a single civilization. The complete Tutankhamun collection, more than 5,000 objects including his gold funerary mask and personal belongings, is displayed together for the first time since the discovery of the pharaoh's tomb in 1922. Other highlights include the restored Khufu solar boat, monumental sculptures of ancient rulers, and objects transferred from archaeological sites and regional museums across Egypt.

The architectural composition emphasizes horizontal continuity with the plateau and maintains visual alignment with the surrounding landscape. The building's massing follows the desert's contours, ensuring that it remains subordinate to the pyramids on the horizon. Natural light is modulated through folded ceilings and slanted translucent walls, producing a consistent ambient quality suitable for conservation and display. The spatial arrangement allows large-scale artifacts to be exhibited within open galleries that support flexible curation.

Beyond its exhibition functions, the Grand Egyptian Museum integrates research, education, and conservation facilities, including restoration laboratories, archives, and a children's museum. Sustainable design strategies were incorporated throughout construction, including solar installations, rainwater collection, natural ventilation, and the use of local materials such as granite and marble. These measures have earned the project multiple environmental certifications, including EDGE Advance, recognizing it as the first green museum in Africa and the Middle East.

