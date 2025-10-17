Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Renzo Piano Building Workshop Designs Curved Concrete Opera Hall Rising from Hanoi’s West Lake

Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW), in collaboration with Sydney and Hanoi-based PTW Architects, has begun construction of the Isola della Musica, a new opera house and convention center in Hanoi, Vietnam. Commissioned by Sun Group, the project was first conceived in 2017 and forms part of a broader masterplan that reshapes the existing boundary between West Lake and Đầm Trị Lake. Inspired by the region's history of pearl cultivation, the building features a series of curved concrete shells whose forms and surfaces evoke the texture and luminosity of mother-of-pearl.

Renzo Piano Building Workshop Designs Curved Concrete Opera Hall Rising from Hanoi’s West Lake - Image 2 of 11
Isola Della Musica Opera and Convention hall by Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Groundbreaking of October 5, 2025. Image © Sun Group

The Isola della Musica will be situated on a newly formed island, created by the removal of approximately 13,347 square meters of existing land, which will reconnect West Lake and Đầm Trị Lake. Instead of using traditional coffer dams for construction in water, the design team proposed an alternative method involving a system of berms, allowing the use of standard construction equipment while minimizing environmental disruption. The building will appear to rise from the water, establishing a visual link between the two lakes and creating a new cultural landmark visible from the surrounding shores.

Renzo Piano Building Workshop Designs Curved Concrete Opera Hall Rising from Hanoi’s West Lake - Image 7 of 11
Isola Della Musica Opera and Convention hall by Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Render. Image © RPBW, rendering by Aesthetica Studio
Renzo Piano Building Workshop Designs Curved Concrete Opera Hall Rising from Hanoi’s West Lake - Image 5 of 11
Isola Della Musica Opera and Convention hall by Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Render. Image © RPBW, rendering by Aesthetica Studio

The project is defined by its thin ribbed concrete shell, a three-dimensional catenary structure that works entirely in compression. This geometry efficiently distributes loads through a limited number of internal supports and perimeter points, creating a lightweight yet stable form. The shell accommodates openings between the ribs to bring light into the interiors without compromising structural integrity. Covered by a secondary outer skin that acts as a rain screen, the design uses a layered system that integrates structure, enclosure, and acoustic performance.

The exterior is envisioned in ceramic tiles of varying sizes, following the curvature of the shell and producing a dynamic, iridescent surface that changes appearance with shifting light and weather conditions. The new cultural complex includes two main venues: a 1,800-seat opera hall and a 1,000-seat convention hall, both designed for flexibility to accommodate diverse performances and events. The project combines advanced structural engineering with material precision to express a synthesis of mathematics, nature, and craftsmanship. 

Renzo Piano Building Workshop Designs Curved Concrete Opera Hall Rising from Hanoi’s West Lake - Image 4 of 11
Isola Della Musica Opera and Convention hall by Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Render. Image © RPBW, rendering by Aesthetica Studio
Renzo Piano Building Workshop Designs Curved Concrete Opera Hall Rising from Hanoi’s West Lake - Image 9 of 11
Isola Della Musica Opera and Convention hall by Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Render. Image © RPBW, rendering by Aesthetica Studio

Other recent project announcements include Cobe's design for the Museum Wegner in Tønder, Denmark, a new cultural institution dedicated to the life and work of renowned Danish designer Hans J. Wegner; BIG's proposal for a new congress center in Rouen, France, featuring a sweeping timber roof that reflects the city's long-standing relationship with water; and OUALALOU+CHOI's design for the new Casa Sud Train Station in Casablanca, Morocco, envisioned as both an infrastructural hub and a civic landmark that addresses the needs of a rapidly expanding metropolis.

