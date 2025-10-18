Modular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten

+ 25

Category: Residential Architecture, Sustainability

Lead Team: Andreas Maria Lang

Design Team: Maria Fan, Jakob Kartenbeck, Hermann Plöckl, Marlen Kärcher, Camila Preve

Technical Team: Hermann Plöckl, Sophie Krieger, Meike Wittenberg, Malgorzata Burkot

General Contractor: Rubner Haus GmbH

Landscape Architecture: TERRABIOTA Landschaftsarchitekten und Stadtplaner GmbH

Architecture Offices: Boschmann + Feth Architekten Stadtplaner

City: Neubiberg

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2025, the Neubiberg residential quarter at Rathausplatz offers a fresh take on contemporary neighborhood living. The project combines densification, ecological responsibility, and social diversity, creating a community that caters to a wide range of housing needs. It features terraced houses, semi-detached houses, and single-family homes, thoughtfully arranged to foster both privacy and social interaction.