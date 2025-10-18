Modular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten

•
Neubiberg, Germany
-
Architects: Boschmann + Feth Architekten, kontektum architektur
- Area: 8600 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jonas Bloch
-
Manufacturers: Rubner Haus
- Category: Residential Architecture, Sustainability
- Lead Team: Andreas Maria Lang
- Design Team: Maria Fan, Jakob Kartenbeck, Hermann Plöckl, Marlen Kärcher, Camila Preve
- Technical Team: Hermann Plöckl, Sophie Krieger, Meike Wittenberg, Malgorzata Burkot
- General Contractor: Rubner Haus GmbH
- Landscape Architecture: TERRABIOTA Landschaftsarchitekten und Stadtplaner GmbH
- Architecture Offices: Boschmann + Feth Architekten Stadtplaner
- City: Neubiberg
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2025, the Neubiberg residential quarter at Rathausplatz offers a fresh take on contemporary neighborhood living. The project combines densification, ecological responsibility, and social diversity, creating a community that caters to a wide range of housing needs. It features terraced houses, semi-detached houses, and single-family homes, thoughtfully arranged to foster both privacy and social interaction.