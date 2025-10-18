Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Modular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten

Modular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten

Save

Modular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten - Exterior PhotographyModular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten - Image 3 of 30Modular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten - Image 4 of 30Modular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten - Exterior PhotographyModular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Sustainability
Neubiberg, Germany
  • Lead Team: Andreas Maria Lang
  • Design Team: Maria Fan, Jakob Kartenbeck, Hermann Plöckl, Marlen Kärcher, Camila Preve
  • Technical Team: Hermann Plöckl, Sophie Krieger, Meike Wittenberg, Malgorzata Burkot
  • General Contractor: Rubner Haus GmbH
  • Landscape Architecture: TERRABIOTA Landschaftsarchitekten und Stadtplaner GmbH
  • Architecture Offices: Boschmann + Feth Architekten Stadtplaner
  • City: Neubiberg
  • Country: Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Modular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten - Exterior Photography
© Jonas Bloch

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2025, the Neubiberg residential quarter at Rathausplatz offers a fresh take on contemporary neighborhood living. The project combines densification, ecological responsibility, and social diversity, creating a community that caters to a wide range of housing needs. It features terraced houses, semi-detached houses, and single-family homes, thoughtfully arranged to foster both privacy and social interaction.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
kontektum architektur
Office
Boschmann + Feth Architekten
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSustainabilityGermany

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSustainabilityGermany
Cite: "Modular Timber Residential Quarter Am Rathausplatz / kontektum architektur + Boschmann + Feth Architekten" 18 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034675/modular-timber-residential-quarter-am-rathausplatz-kontektum-architektur-plus-boschmann-plus-feth-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags