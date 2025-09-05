Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Bus Station
  China
  5. Suzhou Wujiang Songling-Avenue Bus Terminal / Nikken Sekkei

Suzhou Wujiang Songling-Avenue Bus Terminal / Nikken Sekkei

© yangmin/ mintwow

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Bus Station
Suzhou, China
  • Category: Bus Station
  • Collaborators: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
  • City: Suzhou
  • Country: China
Suzhou Wujiang Songling-Avenue Bus Terminal / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© yangmin/ mintwow

Text description provided by the architects. Located 100km from Shanghai, Suzhou is both a first-class metropolis and an ancient city renowned for its flourishing garden culture. This project is situated in a newly developed suburban area approximately 30 minutes by subway from the city center that serves as a population hub.

Project gallery

About this office
Nikken Sekkei
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationBus StationChina
Cite: "Suzhou Wujiang Songling-Avenue Bus Terminal / Nikken Sekkei" 05 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033518/suzhou-wujiang-songling-avenue-bus-terminal-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

