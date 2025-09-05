Suzhou Wujiang Songling-Avenue Bus Terminal / Nikken Sekkei

•
Suzhou, China
-
Architects: Nikken Sekkei
- Area: 51900 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:yangmin/ mintwow
- Category: Bus Station
- Collaborators: Nikken Sekkei Ltd
- City: Suzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located 100km from Shanghai, Suzhou is both a first-class metropolis and an ancient city renowned for its flourishing garden culture. This project is situated in a newly developed suburban area approximately 30 minutes by subway from the city center that serves as a population hub.