Public Restroom of Nanjing Sifang Art Lake District / WUWU Atelier, ADINJU

Category: Public Architecture

Design Team: Architecture: Pan Youjian, Zhang Yuyan, Qiao Menghuan, Li Chonghao, Zhu Tuhao (Intern), Hong Ruisheng (Intern); Structure: Tang Rongguang, Xie Hong’en, Yang Hao, Lu Dongyan, Yan Xinyan; Plumbing & Drainage: Wu Fenghuan, Zhang Ya; Electrical: Wang Liming; HVAC: Wang Qian; Smart Systems: Ma Yong

Clients: Nanjing Foshou Lake Architectural Art Development Co., Ltd.

City: Nanjing

Country: China

The Cloud on Trees

Nestled in the pine grove beside the parking lot, the structure sits on a gently sloping terrain with a 2-3 meter elevation difference from the pavement. Irregular concrete panels with natural textures float like clouds among the pines, supported by columns matching the trees' diameter to harmonize with the surroundings. The elevated restroom offers visitors an unusual perspective—gazing directly at the treetops.