Public Restroom of Nanjing Sifang Art Lake District / WUWU Atelier, ADINJU

•
Nanjing, China
-
Architects: WUWU Atelier, ADINJU
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Bowen Hou, Youjian Pan
-
Lead Architects: Pan Youjian, Wan Junjie
- Category: Public Architecture
- Design Team: Architecture: Pan Youjian, Zhang Yuyan, Qiao Menghuan, Li Chonghao, Zhu Tuhao (Intern), Hong Ruisheng (Intern); Structure: Tang Rongguang, Xie Hong’en, Yang Hao, Lu Dongyan, Yan Xinyan; Plumbing & Drainage: Wu Fenghuan, Zhang Ya; Electrical: Wang Liming; HVAC: Wang Qian; Smart Systems: Ma Yong
- Clients: Nanjing Foshou Lake Architectural Art Development Co., Ltd.
- City: Nanjing
- Country: China
The Cloud on Trees
Nestled in the pine grove beside the parking lot, the structure sits on a gently sloping terrain with a 2-3 meter elevation difference from the pavement. Irregular concrete panels with natural textures float like clouds among the pines, supported by columns matching the trees' diameter to harmonize with the surroundings. The elevated restroom offers visitors an unusual perspective—gazing directly at the treetops.