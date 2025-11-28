Cultural Center Simone Veil / Doucerain Lièvre Delziani Architectes

+ 13

Category: Cultural Center

Design Team: Doucerain Lièvre Delziani Architectes

City: Montbéliard

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. The new Simone Veil cultural centre is being built in the town centre, in an existing building (the Maison Hirsch), whose capacity will have to be increased by the construction of an extension. Located on Place Velotte, in the historic heart of the town centre and just a stone's throw from the station, the Maison Hirsch and its garden represent an important part of the town's heritage, a place of remembrance and a highly visible landmark.