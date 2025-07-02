Renovation & Expansion of Sichuan University Museum / CSWADI

+ 34

Category: Museum, University, Renovation

Project Architects: Xiao Bo, Yang Pengcheng

Plumbing Design: Yang Jiuzhou, Tan Gujin, Cai Yangyang, Liu Shuai

Hvac Team: Wei Minghua, Dong Lijuan, Wen Ling, Fang Yingfa

Electrical Engineering: Li Hui, Ao Faxing, Xu Jiawei, Li Lu

Intelligent Systems Design: Wu Huan, Bu Xiangyu

Curtain Wall Design: Yin Bingli, Wen Jing, Zhao Xin

Green Building Design: Qiu Yanling

Cost Engineering Design: Peng Xiaofang

Client: Chengdu City Construction Investment & Management Group Co. Ltd. / Sichuan University

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Sichuan University Museum traces its origins to the Huaxi Union University Antiquities Museum established in 1914, making it not only the first comprehensive university museum in China during the Republican era but also the oldest museum in Southwest China. Situated along the Jinjiang River adjacent to the east gate of Sichuan University's historic campus, the museum responds to the campus' southwest-deflected historical axis. Its design follows the campus grid system, seamlessly blending into the campus fabric while honoring the site's cultural heritage.