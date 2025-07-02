Renovation & Expansion of Sichuan University Museum / CSWADI

-
Architects: CSWADI
- Area: 73414 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Arch-Exist, Ting Wang, Zhen Xin, Yang Zhang
-
Lead Architect: Liu Yi
-
Architecture Design: Huang Zhen, Sha Peng, Wan Yaling, Qiu Yanquan
-
Structural Design: China Southwest Architectural Design & Research Institute Corp. Ltd. (CSWADI), Zhang Shulu, Zhang Zhijun, Yao Li, Xu Jingmeng
-
-
-
- Category: Museum, University, Renovation
- Project Architects: Xiao Bo, Yang Pengcheng
- Plumbing Design: Yang Jiuzhou, Tan Gujin, Cai Yangyang, Liu Shuai
- Hvac Team: Wei Minghua, Dong Lijuan, Wen Ling, Fang Yingfa
- Electrical Engineering: Li Hui, Ao Faxing, Xu Jiawei, Li Lu
- Intelligent Systems Design: Wu Huan, Bu Xiangyu
- Curtain Wall Design: Yin Bingli, Wen Jing, Zhao Xin
- Green Building Design: Qiu Yanling
- Cost Engineering Design: Peng Xiaofang
- Client: Chengdu City Construction Investment & Management Group Co. Ltd. / Sichuan University
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Sichuan University Museum traces its origins to the Huaxi Union University Antiquities Museum established in 1914, making it not only the first comprehensive university museum in China during the Republican era but also the oldest museum in Southwest China. Situated along the Jinjiang River adjacent to the east gate of Sichuan University's historic campus, the museum responds to the campus' southwest-deflected historical axis. Its design follows the campus grid system, seamlessly blending into the campus fabric while honoring the site's cultural heritage.