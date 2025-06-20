Living Together: 8 Conceptual Projects Rethinking Collective Housing in Sites from Tehran to Tirana

Save this picture! Tirana Crevices. Image © VAYA Studio OOD

Collective living continues to be a central theme in contemporary housing discourse, one that extends beyond questions of density or typology to engage broader concerns of land use, social cohesion, and spatial identity. This selection of conceptual unbuilt projects, submitted by the ArchDaily community, explores the potentials of shared living environments, not only as functional housing solutions but as frameworks for interaction, environmental integration, and cultural continuity. Whether in urban or remote settings, they reflect a growing interest in rethinking how domestic space can support both individual privacy and communal life.

This month's Unbuilt selection presents eight residential and masterplan projects that reinterpret the idea of collective living. Submitted by the ArchDaily community, the proposals span a wide range of geographies and scales: from modular villa compounds embedded in the Greek and Cypriot landscapes, to vertical urban clusters in Tirana and Kyiv that incorporate shared amenities and public thresholds. Some foreground landscape as a structuring device, while others use repetition, mirroring, or sectional shifts to create gradients of privacy and encounter. Together, they offer a cross-section of how architects are redefining the spatial, social, and environmental logics of housing today.

