Geological Viewpoint of the Saliencia or Farrapona Valley / PUERTO & SÁNCHEZ ARQUITECTOS

Text description provided by the architects. At the highest point of the Saliencia Valley, in Somiedo, Asturias, stands the Farrapona summit, from which one can contemplate one of the most geologically significant locations in the Cantabrian Mountain Range. The Somiedo Town Council called for an ideas competition through the Sustainable Tourism Plan for the construction of a geological viewpoint near La Farrapona.

What was sought was not a domestic or utilitarian element; it was requested to be "something more." It should be "inspiring" and have the capacity to attract those who see it for the first time, provoking a desire to visit it. After various tests, an expressive gesture, the drawing of a bow, ultimately answered the geometry and function of the viewpoint, allowing access from the path and providing a 360º view of the entire Saliencia Valley with its geological elements, and then returning to exit again with a certain naturalness.

The material to be used in construction was also clear from the beginning: corten steel, a material that self-protects when oxidized and avoids costly maintenance, seemed ideal for withstanding the harsh weather conditions in a place where winter temperatures drop to 20 degrees below zero and accumulated snow can exceed a meter in thickness. The fact that the remains of the Santa Rita iron mine, operational from 1805 to 1978, are located nearby is a particular nod to the site in the choice of material.

Accessibility from the path is total, allowing people with reduced mobility to experience the sensation of emptiness in the vastness of the valley, in a natural environment to which they usually have limited access.

How it should be placed on the ground was a point of concern for the project team involved in developing the proposal. Seeking minimal impact, it was decided to create an inverted pyramid structure formed by four pillars that support the elliptical section of the construction, which only rests on one point on the ground, minimizing contact. With small retaining walls that allow the support of the straight sections and a pillar located at the central crossing, the structure of the viewpoint is secured with minimal impact on the environment.

The goal was for the final workmanship of the structure to be of very high quality, so, except for the foundations and the retaining walls, it was decided that the rest of the assembly would be carried out in a specialized metal workshop for structures of a certain complexity. Once the workshop work was completed, the pieces were transported to the vicinity of the future viewpoint, where they were assembled with the help of a large-capacity crane truck that facilitated the installation of the viewpoint in just a few hours.