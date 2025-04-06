Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects

Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects

Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyRenovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Interior Photography, WoodRenovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, GlassRenovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Image 5 of 34Renovation of the Nooks and Corners Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: Greyspace Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  54
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist, Qiaozhu Yan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Serge Ferrari
  • Lead Architects: Liu moyan, Su peng
  • Design Team: JU Anqi, LI Yuanyuan, YAN Sen, MA Yueyang, ZHANG Yijun (Intern), LIU
  • Planners: LI Jianshen Ceramics Studio, Greyspace Architects, SONG Jiawei
  • Structural Consultant: iStructure
  • Contractor: Shanghai Yusun Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. The Yuyuan Road Hongye Garden Ceramic Art Studio project in Shanghai is the second completed small house in a series of "Nooks and Corners" plans by several architects, with a three-year gap since the first result. Continues the architects' focus on the small, often overlooked corners of urban spaces.

Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Image 11 of 34
© Arch-Exist
Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Image 31 of 34
Sectional perspective
Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Image 25 of 34
© Arch-Exist

The goal is to enhance the quality of these spaces through architectural renovation and to activate urban areas in a more localized manner. The collaboration with international ceramic artist Li Jianshen's team provided a foundation for the operational content of this second small house.

Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Arch-Exist
Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Image 32 of 34
Isometric view
Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Arch-Exist

In the process of project design and construction, designers mainly focus on the continuation of the street atmosphere in the building, as well as the precision and ambiguity of the design based on the current state of the building during the renovation process.

Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Image 5 of 34
© Qiaozhu Yan
Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Image 10 of 34
© Arch-Exist

The new building does not erase the traces of the original building, but rather overlays it, hoping to create a continuous memory. In the original single story 27 ㎡  building, the designer gradually refined the working methods by placing the reception area, work area, display area, and sleeping area into it, ultimately achieving the unity of space and function.

Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Arch-Exist
Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Glass
© Arch-Exist

And we hope to ultimately integrate with the surrounding neighborhoods and contribute to the vitality of urban space from a more diverse perspective.

Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Arch-Exist
Renovation of the "Nooks and Corners" Space in Hongye Garden / Greyspace Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Glass
© Arch-Exist

About this office
Greyspace Architects
Office

Top #Tags