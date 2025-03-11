AI is Revolutionizing Construction – 'Now’s the Time to Lead the Change,' Says Pioneer Lilian Ho

Save this picture! Leonardo.ai. AI-generated image by ZIGURAT Institute of Technology. Image :Courtesy of ZIGURAT

"We stand on the brink of a revolution in construction. The introduction of Artificial Intelligence is set to inevitably transform a sector that has, until now, been traditional and scarcely digitalized. Soon, we will witness a paradigm shift in how we approach every stage of the construction process, and industry professionals must lead the change," warns Lilian Ho, BIM & Digital Leader in AEC industry.

Lilian, who has recently been appointed to lead the Master's in Artificial Intelligence for Architecture & Construction at ZIGURAT Institute of Technology—the world's first online master's program entirely dedicated to AI in the AEC sector—explains the imminent impact of Artificial Intelligence: "First, the advent of CAD transformed the industry; then came BIM, disruptively revolutionizing work processes; and now, Artificial Intelligence has arrived to transform every stage of the construction project lifecycle, from conceptualization to execution."

Digitalization: an Inevitable Opportunity

In a sector historically rooted in conventional methods, AI is not merely optimizing processes; it is redefining the very essence of architecture and construction. We are witnessing a paradigm shift so profound that entirely new ways of thinking, designing and building will soon emerge. A complete transformation is on the horizon—not only in our methodologies but also in our very understanding of what's possible. The possibilities are beyond what we can currently imagine.

That is why "Artificial Intelligence is challenging everything we knew about design, planning and the management of construction projects, opening the door to solutions for efficiency and sustainability challenges like never before," says Ho. Known for her deep understanding of emerging technologies in the sector, has taken the helm of a training program designed to transform industry professionals into leaders capable of implementing digitalization processes that will enable them to tackle some of the greatest challenges of our era, such as resource optimization and the creation of smart cities. The goal is clear: seize the opportunity that this transformation undoubtedly presents.

"The application of AI to architecture and construction transforms the entire construction process. In the Master's in Artificial Intelligence applied to Architecture and Construction by ZIGURAT we ensure that professionals are trained in each of these areas," explains Ho. The program, offered in a live online format, lasts one academic year and is delivered in three languages (Spanish, English and Portuguese). It is divided into four modules, covering everything from the fundamentals of AI and programming to its application in BIM, generative design, project management and smart cities. In addition, it delves into tools such as generative machine learning and natural language processing applied to architectural processes.

Leading the Change Through AI Training

Digitalization in construction is no longer optional—it is essential for creating a more advanced, sustainable, and humane industry.

For Lilian, the digital revolution is not only transforming what we already know, but it is also set to radically change the future of the profession. In this regard, training and the acquisition of new skills are crucial. "AI is not simply another tool—it is the foundation upon which the cities of tomorrow will be built. It offers us endless possibilities to move towards constructing more sustainable buildings, infrastructures and even cities through resource optimization and the reduction of our carbon footprint."

According to Lilian, immersing oneself in AI is an indispensable step towards generating realistic solutions to the environmental, urban and economic challenges we currently face, and she asserts that "we are at a crucial moment to create a more responsible, efficient and future-ready architecture. It is in our hands to seize this opportunity." Indeed, with Lilian at the helm, professionals who are already beginning to master these disruptive technologies will have "the opportunity to experience a transformative journey, with a highly practical approach that provides them with tangible tools to bring innovation to their projects."

The message is clear: AI is advancing rapidly, and those who embrace it today will be the pioneers in shaping the future. "The sector needs to adapt rapidly. Embracing digitalization is key to positioning oneself as a leader in the global industry. There is no doubt that those who prepare themselves today will be the ones to forge the industry of tomorrow, applying AI solutions that will forever redefine architecture and construction."

Thus, the construction industry is headed towards a future where technology and creativity merge to build smarter, more responsible, and resilient cities. As Lilian concludes, "Transformation is underway. The future is now, and it is digital."

