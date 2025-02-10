Bomun House / Atelier ITCH

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. Initial Housing and Surrounding Conditions. The building sat in the middle of a narrow alley, tightly packed with three- to four-story red brick multi-family houses—common in residential neighborhoods. These buildings, nearly identical in design and finish, lined the street in a uniform, almost mass-produced fashion. This particular building had an external staircase facing the road, which was barely wide enough for vehicle access. Unfortunately, because this side faced south, the staircase blocked much of the natural light from reaching the interior. Additionally, with neighboring buildings just one meter away on both the east and west sides, securing adequate sunlight or a clear view was nearly impossible.

Owner's Vision: Scale and Style. The biggest reason the owner chose this building was its fourth floor. The ability to have an outdoor terrace and enjoy an open view of the sky was a deciding factor. Although the total floor area was limited—even with the owners occupying both the third and fourth floors—the compact space was not a major concern for them. Their plan was to rent out the first and second floors while using the upper levels as their private residence. The key design challenge was ensuring that, despite the small indoor space, the fourth-floor terrace would provide a sense of openness and relief.

Design Concept, Construction, and Exterior Materials. The most visually dominant side of the building—the one facing the road—was cluttered due to the external staircase. Like the surrounding red brick buildings, it followed a standardized aesthetic, but it appeared even more disorganized than its neighbors. Given the poor conditions for natural light and views, our main priority was to refine the building's exterior into a clean yet striking presence. Since the lower floors would be rented out, it was also important for the building to stand out in a positive way.

We believed that simply streamlining the façade would be enough to make a strong visual impact. While we explored various materials, budget constraints led us to choose the most cost-effective option—one that was not only affordable but also created a distinct contrast with the surrounding buildings.

Interior Layout and Design Approach. The most significant interior feature was the seamless connection between the fourth floor and the terrace. In a tall, narrow building, this open space at the top served as a crucial source of ventilation and openness. Although the surrounding buildings were of similar height, limiting external views, we extended the exterior material up to the terrace railing. This approach helped block unsightly views while still allowing an unobstructed view of the sky.

A key design decision was placing the bathroom adjacent to the fourth-floor terrace. By integrating natural greenery on the terrace and creating an open, sky-facing bathing experience, we aimed to establish a refreshing daily ritual—an opportunity to unwind and reset at the end of the day.

Construction Process, Challenges, and Unique Features. Given the limited natural light, we focused on maximizing airflow and internal openness. Initially, we considered incorporating an atrium-like space on the third floor to enhance ventilation, but this idea was ultimately abandoned as it significantly reduced practical storage and usable space. However, one aspect that remained non-negotiable—for both us and the owner—was the spacious bathroom with a view of the fourth-floor terrace. Even at the cost of other compromises, this feature was essential in ensuring a unique and refreshing living experience.