Designed by OMA and Andrea Tabocchini, the Gallery of the Kings in Museo Egizio Opens in Turin, Italy

Save this picture! The Gallery of the Kings in Museo Egizio . Image © Marco Cappelletti, courtesy of OMA and Andrea Tabocchini Architecture

The Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy, celebrated its bicentennial this year with the inauguration of its redesigned Gallery of the Kings. This renovation, designed by OMA architects David Gianotten and Andreas Karavanas in collaboration with Andrea Tabocchini Architecture, marks a significant enhancement to the museum's exhibition spaces. The project, commissioned following a 2023 competition win, forms a key component of a larger Museo Egizio revitalization scheduled for completion in 2025. This larger project also includes a new covered courtyard and interconnected public spaces.

The new Gallery of the Kings contrasts sharply with its 2006 predecessor, a "black box" design. The current design prioritizes context and aims to reflect the historical significance of the ancient Egyptian statues. This is achieved through an orchestrated transition from darkness to light, mirroring the ancient Egyptian symbolism of creation associated with kings and gods. The design incorporates digital projections depicting the Karnak temple, the statues' original location, setting the stage for the main exhibition areas.

The gallery's design integrates both daylight and artificial lighting, illuminating the monumental statuary within its newly uncovered architectural setting. Original 17th-century architectural features, including vaults and high windows, have been restored, allowing natural light to bathe the statues, reminiscent of their original context at Karnak. Subtle, reflective aluminum walls enhance the ethereal atmosphere while providing informative displays about the statues' history.

The opportunity to design the Gallery of the Kings compelled us to explore how the contemporary museum experience and the historical context of artifacts can coexist through architecture. It has been an honor to work with the museum's highly professional and dedicated team on this project. We look forward to seeing how local and international visitors engage with this invaluable collection in new ways. - OMA Managing Partner – Architect David Gianotten

The statues themselves are arranged to guide visitors on a journey through a simulated ancient Egyptian temple. The exhibition is divided into two halls. The first evokes the temple's outer spaces, featuring sphinxes and statues of the goddess Sekhmet, culminating in a statue of Seti II. The second hall, representing the temple's inner sanctum, showcases statues of kings and gods, including the renowned statue of Ramesses II, concluding with effigies of Ptah and Amun.

From the outset, we all saw this project not just as an opportunity to redesign a unique exhibition space. Culture must honor the past while remaining alive, evolving, being relevant in the present, and inspiring the future. - Andrea Tabocchini, Architect and Founder of Andrea Tabocchini Architecture

In other similar news, OMA, in collaboration with Perth-based WITH Architecture, has recently announced plans to renovate the Perth Concert Hall, a 51-year-old heritage-listed venue in Australia. Originally designed by architects Jeffrey Howlett and Don Bailey, the concert hall will undergo extensive upgrades. OMA is also featured among the 5 teams shortlisted in the competition for the renovation of the British Museum.