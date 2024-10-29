Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bridges
  4. Slovenia
  5. Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros

Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros

Save

Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Interior Photography, Waterfront, BeamSplavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Image 3 of 17Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Exterior Photography, BenchSplavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Exterior Photography, CityscapeSplavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bridges
Máribor, Slovenia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Interior Photography, Waterfront, Beam
© Roland Halbe

Text description provided by the architects. Maribor's coachmen were the most delighted when in 1912 the Austrians opened the now Stari Most - the ‘Old Bridge’ - over the Drava River, replacing the wooden bridge that had caused an annoying bottleneck on the busy road from Vienna to Trieste. The Stari Most, which links the districts of Lent and Tabor north and south of the river at its highest point, eventually became a symbol of the city, even though it left the banks of the Drava disconnected at the lowest point. The new Splavarska pedestrian bridge now links the two banks again in close proximity to the ‘Old Bridge’. Next to it, the new bridge is silent, underlines the presence of the metal structure of the old bridge in the city and distinguishes itself from it with a different material.

Save this picture!
Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Exterior Photography, Bench
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Image 11 of 17
Detail
Save this picture!
Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Image 17 of 17
Detail
Save this picture!
Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Image 6 of 17
© Roland Halbe

Entirely wrapped in wood - on the inside in azobe and on the outside in stained larch - it pays a muted homage to the activity of the raftsmen who traditionally linked the two shores and acquires an archaic and timeless character. Its wooden planks will soon acquire a greyish and imprecise colour that will make it better and better every day, dissolving in time its material and structural expression. Thus, too, it will be reminiscent of the large logs that once flowed down the Drava from the mountain logging operations, or of the wooden bridge that stood where the new one now stands, providing a recognisable image that is already part of Maribor's memory.

Save this picture!
Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Image 3 of 17
© Roland Halbe
Save this picture!
Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Image 12 of 17
Section

The bridge has an arched profile formed by two steel girders on either side of the deck. It has a total length of 132 metres and three spans of just over 42 metres, and rests in the riverbed on two sets of piers, each consisting of seven slender galvanised steel tubes of varying inclinations, the lightness of which allows the bridge to float weightlessly over the river. The Splavarska is abstract, does not show its load-bearing structure - unlike the Stari Most -, has a unique character and a clear identity, and can be seen as ‘halfway’ between the natural and the artificial. In addition, it reiterates its connective function by incorporating a sophisticated version of the ‘tin telephone’ of children's experiments with a taut steel cable and two glasses integrated into the ends of the parapet that make the passage over the river also a playful experience.

Save this picture!
Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Roland Halbe

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Máribor, Slovenia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Burgos & Garrido arquitectos
Office
Bernabeu Ingenieros
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesSlovenia
Cite: "Splavarska Lent-Tabor Bridge / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros" [Puente Splavarska Lent-Tabor / Burgos & Garrido arquitectos + Bernabeu Ingenieros] 29 Oct 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1022784/splavarska-lent-tabor-bridge-burgos-and-garrido-arquitectos-plus-bernabeu-ingenieros> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags