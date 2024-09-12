Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture

Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture

Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture

Industrial Architecture, Winery, Renovation
Sarzeau, France
  • Architects: Carmen Maurice Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  496
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Guillaume Amat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Technal, Boyer-Leroux, Saint-Astier
  • Lead Architects: Carmen Maurice
  • Landscape Designer: Antoine Hibou Cwancig
  • Engineering Team: Bretagne Ingénierie, Alienor Ingénierie, Nicolas Associés, Armor Economie, Laboratoire Vectoeur, Become56
  • Construction Companies: COLAS, M.G.O, Etandex, Maçonnerie Vitry, Lorans Lamour, Pikard, Le coin des bois, FEE, Eiffage Energie, V3tec, LMS Revêtement
  • Client: Commune de Sarzeau
  • City: Sarzeau
  • Country: France
Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Image 2 of 29
© Guillaume Amat

Text description provided by the architects. On the « Three Mills» road in Sarzeau, one of them is now surrounded by new plantations: 6 hectares of vineyards. This mill, centrally located on the site, radiates like a lighthouse in the heart of the vineyards. With limited space available for construction, the winery project must be situated close to the mill. The municipality of Sarzeau aims, through this project, to achieve several objectives: to provide functional buildings to the winemakers, to ensure harmonious integration of the project with the surrounding environment of the mill, and to create a cultural space connected to agricultural activity.

Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Image 3 of 29
© Guillaume Amat
Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Guillaume Amat
Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Image 21 of 29
Axonometry
Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Guillaume Amat

The architectural approach is to construct a semi-buried circular building that wraps around the renovated mill. A winery is both a space of quiet maturation and a space of sharing and tasting. The project embodies these dual aspects: to the east, a wall encloses and protects the winery's operations, forming a new « base » for the mill, and blending modestly in the landscape. This is where the winemakers carry out their work. To the west, however, the walls of the winery open up to the landscape, with two "wings" guiding visitors towards the entrance. They provide an unobstructed view of the two neighboring mills and invite visitors to gather in the planted courtyard for outdoor events and tastings.

Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Guillaume Amat
Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Image 25 of 29
Longitudinal Section
Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Interior Photography
© Guillaume Amat

This duality is also reflected in the contrast between the building's interior and exterior. Inside, the technical nature of the winery is revealed. The design embraces an industrial aesthetic, leaving brick and concrete exposed, along with visible networks. Outside, however, the winery offers a different experience. The façade is crafted in a more artisanal manner with a unique plaster created for this project. The plaster, containing shells in its composition, evokes the site's proximity to the ocean.

Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Guillaume Amat
Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Image 23 of 29
Ground Floor Plan
Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Guillaume Amat

The compact building is designed to promote a fluid workflow, ensuring the cyclical process of winemaking; from harvesting in the north to bottling in the south. The semi-buried design allows for gravitational flow during pressing at harvest time and benefits the cellar with the earth's thermal inertia. The building is also adaptable as it is designed to support operation for over 10 hectares (currently 6 hectares planted); the fermentation area has ample space to accommodate future growth. Visitors can observe the winemaking process as they circulate the mill, without disrupting the work of the winemakers, who operate on the the lower level.

Mill Renovation and Winery Construction / Carmen Maurice Architecture - Image 19 of 29
© Guillaume Amat

Address:Sarzeau, France

Carmen Maurice Architecture
Stone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryRefurbishmentRenovationFrance

