World
Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects

Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Table, BeamAsahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsAsahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, BeamAsahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows, BeamAsahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Healthcare, Clinic
Owariasahi, Japan
  • Architects: TSC Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  852
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroshi Tanigawa
  • Lead Architects: Yoshiaki Tanaka
Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

Text description provided by the architects. The three clients wanted to build an internal medicine, orthopedics, and pharmacy on a single site, and they wanted to align their design codes with a bright atmosphere. The site is located along an arterial road connecting the city center and the city center, with an urban planning road to the south that is scheduled to be widened, and future development is expected.

Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Image 21 of 22
Diagram
Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

In planning a new regional medical center, we were conscious of creating a space that is distinctly different from commercialistic road service architecture, with the warmth of wood and a gentle welcome for patients The three buildings are connected by a wooden "sunoko" design code.

Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Image 22 of 22
Plan
Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table, Windows, Beam
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

The sunoko walls (facade rattan) used for the exterior skin allow for better airflow, which dries faster and more durably than typical wooden exterior walls. We aimed to create a building with a bright and warm feeling of wood so that the wooden framework would appear as the interior. Therefore, we verified the structure so that it would be beautifully expressed, and let the placement of the rafters be determined.

Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroshi Tanigawa
Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

The rafter-exposed ceiling guides the eye to the view outside. We also considered installing large-opening exterior sashes on the outside of the structure to create a wooden structure with a sense of transparency. Large openings to the full ceiling create a pleasant space illuminated by gentle natural light.

Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects - Exterior Photography
© Hiroshi Tanigawa

Project location

Address:Owariasahi, Japan

TSC Architects
Material

Wood

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicJapan
