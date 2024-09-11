Asahi no Mori Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology Clinic / TSC Architects

+ 17

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The three clients wanted to build an internal medicine, orthopedics, and pharmacy on a single site, and they wanted to align their design codes with a bright atmosphere. The site is located along an arterial road connecting the city center and the city center, with an urban planning road to the south that is scheduled to be widened, and future development is expected.

In planning a new regional medical center, we were conscious of creating a space that is distinctly different from commercialistic road service architecture, with the warmth of wood and a gentle welcome for patients The three buildings are connected by a wooden "sunoko" design code.

The sunoko walls (facade rattan) used for the exterior skin allow for better airflow, which dries faster and more durably than typical wooden exterior walls. We aimed to create a building with a bright and warm feeling of wood so that the wooden framework would appear as the interior. Therefore, we verified the structure so that it would be beautifully expressed, and let the placement of the rafters be determined.

The rafter-exposed ceiling guides the eye to the view outside. We also considered installing large-opening exterior sashes on the outside of the structure to create a wooden structure with a sense of transparency. Large openings to the full ceiling create a pleasant space illuminated by gentle natural light.