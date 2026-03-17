Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)

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Background

Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde is located in the west corner of Weishan Ancient Town in Dali, Yunnan. Weishan is the birthplace of the ancient Nanzhao Kingdom, and has a history of over 600 years. It still preserves the urban layout of the Ming and Qing dynasties. Chongzheng Academy was built during the Hongzhi period of the Ming Dynasty with a history of more than 500 years, and has gone through several twists and turns. In 2021, TAO was invited by the local government and Librairie Avant-Garde to repair and renovate Chongzheng Academy, transforming it into a bookstore with comprehensive functions including bookstore, exhibition, small theatre, coffee, etc. and hoping to awaken the former prosperity and vitality of the place. The design task also includes the urban design of the surrounding area. By inviting new programs, the design aims to create a new lifestyle destination that encourages everyday public participation throughout the year, bringing a positive effect to the regeneration of the old town.