Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. China
  5. Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)

Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)

Save

Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Interior Photography, ShelvingWeishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Interior PhotographyWeishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Interior Photography, ShelvingWeishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Image 5 of 51Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - More Images+ 46

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Visitor Center, Museums & Exhibit, Library
Dali, China
  • Design Team: HUA Li, ZHONG Sheng, ZHANG Peng, WANG Langhuan, ZHANG Weili, HE Yuanxi, YANG Huiru
  • Structural Engineer: MA Zhigang, ZHAO Xiaolei, LIAO Yubiao, MA Yujie
  • Program: Bookstore, Exhibition, Visitor center
  • Client: Librairie Avant-Garde, Weishan Culture and Tourism Bureau
  • Structural System: Traditional timber structure, Steel structure, Reinforced concrete structure
  • Design Year: 2022.1 - 2023.4
  • Construction Year: 2022.5 - 2023.12
  • City: Dali
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Exterior Photography
© Arch-Exist

Background
Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde is located in the west corner of Weishan Ancient Town in Dali, Yunnan. Weishan is the birthplace of the ancient Nanzhao Kingdom, and has a history of over 600 years. It still preserves the urban layout of the Ming and Qing dynasties. Chongzheng Academy was built during the Hongzhi period of the Ming Dynasty with a history of more than 500 years, and has gone through several twists and turns. In 2021, TAO was invited by the local government and Librairie Avant-Garde to repair and renovate Chongzheng Academy, transforming it into a bookstore with comprehensive functions including bookstore, exhibition, small theatre, coffee, etc. and hoping to awaken the former prosperity and vitality of the place. The design task also includes the urban design of the surrounding area. By inviting new programs, the design aims to create a new lifestyle destination that encourages everyday public participation throughout the year, bringing a positive effect to the regeneration of the old town.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TAO (Trace Architecture Office)
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitLibraryLearningChina

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitLibraryLearningChina
Cite: "Weishan Chongzheng Academy Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)" 17 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017272/weishan-chongzheng-academy-bookstore-of-librairie-avant-garde-tao-trace-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Arch-Exist

先锋巍山崇正书院 / 迹·建筑事务所（TAO）

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags