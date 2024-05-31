SOM Breaks Ground on the Tallest Mixed-Use Tower in Andares Zapopan District of Guadalajara, Mexico

American architecture and engineering firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), in collaboration with Mexico City-based Estudio AMA and interior designer Esrawe Studio, has revealed a new 190-meter-tall mixed-use tower in Guadalajara, Mexico. The new addition, which broke ground on May 24, is slanted to become the tallest building in the Andares Zapopan district of the city, offering residential units, hotel rooms, and various amenities.

Spanning 52 floors, the project is designed to align with the character of the district, featuring a textured façade created with handmade materials. According to the architects, this choice is rooted in the goal of defining a new type of identity for the development, moving away from the technical appearance usually associated with high-rises and more towards a warmer image informed by local customs. The concrete façade is created with locally sourced aggregates to reflect the region’s natural materials, while the design of the architectural elements contributes to reducing solar glare and filtering daylight.

The tower offers 7,500 square meters of office space, 190 hotel rooms, and 178 residential units on the highest floors, in addition to retail spaces, and wellness and communal amenities. Each residential unit is equipped with a private outdoor balcony and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. The concept of indoor-outdoor living also materializes through features such as the stepped terraces and the retail courtyard at the ground floor level.

Legend is a project that is of its time and place, bringing international stature rooted in local culture, materials, and craft. The design brings an architecture expressive of mass and weight with a sense of proportion that is unique to the region. - SOM Design Principal José Luis Palacios

On a similar note, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill have recently unveiled new images showcasing the design of the Chicago O'Hare International Airport in the United States, representing the largest concourse area expansion and revitalization in the airport’s 68-year history. The office has also recently completed the Star River Headquarters in Guangzhou, China, a new sculptural high-rise addition for the city’s business district.