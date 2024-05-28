Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners

Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners

Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Facade

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Research Center, Educational Architecture
Taiwan
Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 9 of 26
© Tsai

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by mountains, farmland, and open space, Zhubei Biomedical Park forms a beautiful research and incubation environment. The project, an 11-story biomedical research building, and the Taiwan High-Speed Rail Hsinchu Station will anchor the two ends of the central axis of the park.

Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tsai
Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 22 of 26
Typical Floor Plan
Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 3 of 26
© Tsai

The design is based on the concept of "bio-core“, which explores how architecture can inspire to behave like living organisms in response to environmental conditions. The project provides a creative research platform for the biotechnology industry while incorporating sustainable green energy, technological imagery, and humanistic concepts to elevate organic architecture to a level of holistic consciousness.

Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tsai
Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 23 of 26
Section
Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 15 of 26
© Tsai

The concentration of the building volumes allows for maximum open space and facilitates connection with the central green belt. The exterior design of the building considers the environmental factors to stagger the volumes, and through parametric analysis, translates the response into a rhythmic fenestration pattern. The modular curtain wall units feature recessed glazing that provides shading when necessary while being angled towards the path of the sun, achieving an effect similar to phototropism.

Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tsai
Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Image 26 of 26
Diagram 2
Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tsai

The interior of the building incorporates communication and sharing as the design concept with the research units organized around a central atrium. Each typical floor consists of three units of different sizes that can be combined to yield various configurations. Such flexibility is supported by separate circulation systems for users and materials, along with an efficient HVAC system.

Hsinchu Biotechnology Research and Incubation Center Phase III / JJP Architects & Planners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tsai

Project location

Taiwan

JJP Architects & Planners
Materials

Glass, Steel, Stone

Research center, Educational Architecture, Taiwan

