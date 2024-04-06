Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates

dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Image 3 of 28
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Interior Photography
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery, Community Center
Accra, Ghana
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Adjaye Associates

Text description provided by the architects. dot.ateliers is a community-oriented and ecologically responsive destination that offers a robust space for artistic production. Located within the Osu waterfront neighborhood in Accra, this artist residency is conceived as an “architectural tool” for rethinking the possibilities of sustainable design. The monolithic three-story structure serves as an incubator, showroom, and gathering point that advances both the Ghanaian arts scene and architectural innovation.

dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Image 3 of 28
Courtesy of Adjaye Associates

Nestled within a midblock plot, a perforated wooden structure offers a tranquil entry from the busy street. Behind, a three-story structure rises from the earth. Designed as three stacked volumes, each floor expands in scale and height to accommodate internal programming, from the external garden, café, office, and library to the studio and gallery space. Enclosing a circulation spine, the structure utilizes a double envelope rammed earth façade which extends from the ground floor to the highest level, leveraging the natural insulating properties of local earth to foster healthy environments, ecological sensitivity, and a low carbon footprint.

dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Adjaye Associates
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Image 25 of 28
Axo

Maintaining visual connections to the emerging waterfront neighborhood, each level features sculpted apertures that frame views of both the ocean and the immediate urban context. Encompassing the Accra context, including glimpses of the Atlantic Ocean and Osu Castle, the art produced and showcased within dot.ateliers is in constant dialogue with the distinctiveness of its surroundings, reflecting the essence of Accra to a local and international audience.

dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Adjaye Associates
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Image 19 of 28
Ground floor plan

The double-skinned rammed earth enclosure not only adds to the aesthetic appeal but also contributes to sustainability, energy efficiency, and comfort. An air gap between the inhabited structure and the interior façade facilitates perimeter circulation, guiding visitors through the three floors. Moreover, this design feature helps mitigate heat gain by providing a buffer between the exposed face and the less exposed façade.

dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of Adjaye Associates
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Adjaye Associates
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Image 26 of 28
Section

The first floor, accessible by the rammed earth exterior staircase, hosts a studio for artistic production or a gallery space for exhibition by resident artists. The expansive four-meter-high white-wall space provides ample room for creating large format works, while a utility zone, equipped with sinks, storage, and restrooms, facilitates artistic endeavors. A north-facing window offers a view of the urban surroundings, while the south-facing window—softened by the double-rammed earth façade—extends the view towards the waterfront. The open floor plan allows flexibility and can be bifurcated to accommodate multiple artists simultaneously.

dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Image 15 of 28
Courtesy of Adjaye Associates
dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Adjaye Associates

dot.ateliers offers a material transition between the hard and soft, exterior to interior, from the rammed earth and exposed concrete in the exterior public spaces, to the polished interior spaces composed of terrazzo, white plasterboard finish, and timber. Custom-designed furniture, including library desks, a café bar, and timber benches, enhances the overall design ethos. The locally sourced material palette underscores a commitment to ecological practice that honors a sense of place and relation to the surrounding context.

dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Adjaye Associates

Project location

Address:Accra, Ghana

Adjaye Associates
Cite: "dot.ateliers / Adjaye Associates" 06 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

