Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano

La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano

Save
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano

La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Image 2 of 30La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior PhotographyLa Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamLa Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography, ChairLa Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Los Angeles, United States
  • Architects: Diego Cano, Selgascano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Collaborator: Paolo Tringali
  • Builder: Juan Santiago
  • Wood Work: Laimar
  • Joinery: Talleres Cejuela
  • City: Los Angeles
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Image 6 of 30
Courtesy of Selgascano

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in Mount Washington, a suburb in the hills of north-east Los Angeles. The property is on a steep hill with sweeping 180° views towards the Elysian Valley. From here, one can see downtown LA, the Echo Park hills, Silver Lake, Griffith Park, and Hollywood; and overlook the Los Angeles River, three freeways (5, 2 and 110), and the railway line running through Los Angeles State Park.

Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Image 8 of 30
Courtesy of Selgascano
Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Image 7 of 30
Courtesy of Selgascano
Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Image 2 of 30
Courtesy of Selgascano

Elysian Valley is the true city center of LA, both geographical and symbolic; geographical since it is equidistant to the ocean and the mountains (the two physical borders of Los Angeles) and symbolic since the city was founded by the river in 1781 by Spanish Governor Felipe de Neve as “El Pueblo de Nuestra Señora la Reina de los Ángeles del Río Porciúncula” (Town of Our Lady the Queen of the Angels of the Porciuncula River) over the settlement of the Tongva people, who called the place Iyáangaʾ, meaning "the valley of smoke”, maybe as a reference to the smog that naturally occurs due to the atmospheric inversion layer.

Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Image 11 of 30
Courtesy of Selgascano
Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography, Chair
Courtesy of Selgascano

The steep lot faces southwest- in Los Angeles, everything looks to the sunset, like its most famous boulevard- making it a necessity to shelter the house from the strong sunlight, which is why from the outset we started to work with these two distinct factors: First, maintaining and encouraging the 180° horizontal views, and second, maximising the home's protection from the constant sun. The house becomes a reflection of the horizon, and golden is the color of the LA sunset.

Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Selgascano
Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam
Courtesy of Selgascano

To enhance the views, we designed a large outdoor terrace with the same size as the interior space: in Los Angeles, like everywhere with a mild climate, the exterior ultimately becomes just as important as the interior- people live outdoors and indoors, without any clear distinction. We also designed an outdoor envelopment that veils all the interior and exterior spaces, an independent device that provides shelter from the sun and frames the views. This covering makes a powerful impact on the house, wraps completely around it, and frames the view on the large terrace.

Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
Courtesy of Selgascano
Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Selgascano

It has been made from tubes of recycled aluminum painted in different colors, but the intention now is for this 'wrapper' to be embraced by nature, which will change the image of the house over time, with various creepers, bushes, and trees, and especially 10 palm trees of three different varieties planted inside it, poking through and colonizing the Canary-yellow shading device (cage) as the real residents of it. Perhaps —sometimes this idea has been mentioned to us - this project is an attempt to create a clear association of ideas with the best of classical Los Angeles architecture, playful between horizontals and verticals and open views.

Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Selgascano

A third factor was added later: to build a very special home, with handmade details, and custom materials, but trying to build them in an affordable way, since the usual price of construction in LA is very expensive, and even more if you try to create unique details for every corner. With this in mind, everything inside was planned strictly and tightly, including dimensions and materials, considering the cost of each element and material at all times. We drew all the details, outdoor cover, walls, floors, ceilings, kitchen, and furniture, and prefabricated everything outside Los Angeles to bring it later in two containers and install everything in a few non-stop weeks.

Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
Courtesy of Selgascano

They call Los Angeles 'The most exquisite invented garden in history’. In this land without water, where everything grows and there are millions of plants and people, one of the most beautiful aspects is its artificiality. And this house is undoubtedly also an attempt to work on that way, making everything — the plants, the palm trees, the wood, the aluminum tubes, the shadows, and ultimately the home, the Canary cage - simply one thing: one same thing, dense, but lightweight, but new, but, mainly, familiar to the LA landscape.

Save this picture!
La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano - Interior Photography, Chair
Courtesy of Selgascano

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Selgascano
Office
Diego Cano
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "La Canaria House / Selgascano + Diego Cano" 17 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014621/la-canaria-house-selgascano-plus-diego-cano> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags