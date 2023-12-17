Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Mayo House / Elástica Studio

Mayo House / Elástica Studio

Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Interior Photography, GardenMayo House / Elástica Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, PatioMayo House / Elástica Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam, PatioMayo House / Elástica Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairMayo House / Elástica Studio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Sonsonate, El Salvador
  • Architects: Elástica Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3229 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bax Towner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluarc, Elástica Studio, Santa Marta, Shicali
  • Lead Architects: Roberto Dumont, Susan Franco y Kevin Martinez
  • Structural Design: JEP Ingenieros
  • Engineers: Suarez Consolidados y Construcciones
  • Builders: Arditech
  • Program: Beach House
  • City: Sonsonate
  • Country: El Salvador
Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Interior Photography, Garden
© Bax Towner
Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Image 13 of 16
Plan - Site
Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Bax Towner

Text description provided by the architects. Winner of the Salvadoran Bienal 2022 award in the architectural design category.

Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Bax Towner
Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Image 14 of 16
Plan - 1st floor
Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Bax Towner

Located on a small white sand beach in western El Salvador, we find a plot of land full of tamarinds, fire trees and mayflowers.

Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Bax Towner
Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Image 15 of 16
Section
Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Deck, Patio, Beam
© Bax Towner

The tropical exuberance of the land infiltrates every corner of the house, refreshing and giving it a sense of open intimacy, the architecture is limited to channeling the circulation and framing the functions so that the natural place is the one that shines.

Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio
© Bax Towner
Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Image 16 of 16
Isometric
Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Exterior Photography
© Bax Towner

The house lives in its surroundings and informs the use of its spaces in such way that they are always in communion with the exterior. The materiality was very consciously selected with the intention that it would age nobly and tell its story as the years go by.

Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Bax Towner

The house is born out of the area where it is located. The bricks in the bathrooms and kitchen, as well as the wicker and ceramic lamps, were worked with local craftsmen, while the dry bamboo walls were all sourced from a nearby renewable plantation.

Mayo House / Elástica Studio - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Bax Towner

Cite: "Mayo House / Elástica Studio" [Casa de Mayo / Elástica Studio] 17 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011089/mayo-house-elastica-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

