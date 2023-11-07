Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  3. Malkit Shoshan: “Peacekeeping Missions Are the Biggest Infrastructures in Mali and Liberia but Have Zero Legacy”

In 2005, Malkit Shoshan, along with Michiel Schwarz, Willem Velthoven, and Alwine van Heemstra, founded FAST (Foundation for Achieving Seamless Térritory), an alternative architectural practice that studies the relationships between architecture and realities on the ground in conflict areas such as Israel and Palestine, Afghanistan, and Kosovo.

Since then, Shoshan has advocated for the incorporation of a fourth 'D' in the criteria of the UN (Defense, Diplomacy, and Development) in its peacekeeping missions around the world by analyzing the impact of the joint mission of the Netherlands and the UN in Liberia and Mali.

BLUE, Dutch Pavilion at the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale. Image © Iwan Baan

This year, Malkit released the book "BLUE: Architecture of UN Peacekeeping Missions", published by Actar Publishers, based on earlier presentations, including the namesake exhibition for the Dutch Pavilion of the 2016 Venice Architecture Biennale.

BLUE: Architecture of UN Peacekeeping Missions. Image © Malkit Shoshan | Actar Publishers

In this book, Shoshan not only charts and uncovers spatial realities produced by the UN in mission areas in Liberia and Mali but also offers a refreshing new approach where architecture, foreign affairs, activism, and urbanism intersect. Thus, instead of an architecture artifact resulting from this research, Shoshan developed a legacy design matrix for policymakers.

As explained in this recorded interview:

The matrix is our way to speak with the institution [United Nations], deploying the language of the institution. I can bring a model but the policymakers will say "nice, but what can we do with it?"

Special thanks to Actar Publishers.

BLUE: Architecture of UN Peacekeeping Missions. Image © Malkit Shoshan | Actar Publishers
BLUE: Architecture of UN Peacekeeping Missions. Image © Malkit Shoshan | Actar Publishers
BLUE: Architecture of UN Peacekeeping Missions. Image © Malkit Shoshan | Actar Publishers
