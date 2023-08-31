Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. Functionality and simplicity are the main characteristics of this house. It has to be without frills, it has to work logically, everything has to be where it should be, and only as much of it as is necessary. It should be timeless, robust, and austere, but at the same time a place that gives identity.

The site has a centuries-old history, and an industrial atmosphere, is surrounded by mature trees, and most of the surrounding buildings are old brick warehouses. The bricks of the houses still bear the marks of their predecessors. The new building continues this history.

The ground floor is covered with brick spikes, everything else is simple, metal, and concrete. The sober materials are softened by the green of the atriums.