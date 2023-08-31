Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Hungary
  5. Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió

Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió

Save
Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió

Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeAccommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickAccommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeAccommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Interior PhotographyAccommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture, Apartments
Budapest, Hungary
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© András Weiszkopf

Text description provided by the architects. Functionality and simplicity are the main characteristics of this house. It has to be without frills, it has to work logically, everything has to be where it should be, and only as much of it as is necessary. It should be timeless, robust, and austere, but at the same time a place that gives identity.

Save this picture!
Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© András Weiszkopf
Save this picture!
Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© András Weiszkopf

The site has a centuries-old history, and an industrial atmosphere, is surrounded by mature trees, and most of the surrounding buildings are old brick warehouses. The bricks of the houses still bear the marks of their predecessors. The new building continues this history.

Save this picture!
Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© András Weiszkopf
Save this picture!
Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Interior Photography
© András Weiszkopf

The ground floor is covered with brick spikes, everything else is simple, metal, and concrete. The sober materials are softened by the green of the atriums.

Save this picture!
Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© András Weiszkopf

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Budapest, Hungary

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Épitész Stúdió
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsHungary

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsHungary
Cite: "Accommodation for the Operational Unit of the Counter Terrorism Centre / Épitész Stúdió" 31 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006047/accommodation-for-the-operational-unit-of-the-counter-terrorism-centre-epitesz-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags