The International Creative Design Competition for Wuyi Mountain National Park No. 1 Scenic Byway will highlight the targeted positioning of making Wuyi Mountain a world-class tourist destination and the parlor of Fujian province, and showcase the unparalleled natural and cultural beauty of the Park to the world. Driven by creativity and innovation, the Competition intends to solicit architectural and planning improvement proposals from around the globe for 14 nodes firstly selected along the No. 1 Scenic Byway.

The Competition, by gathering creative design forces around the globe, aims to drive the asset appreciation of natural and cultural resources in Wuyi Mountain National Park Rim Conservation and Development Belt, systematically enhance the value of the ecological products and advance the ecological civilization construction, thus creating the world-class scenic byways and world-class beautiful countryside, and establishing the Greater Wuyi Tourism Circle. The Competition is hosted by Nanping People’s Municipal Government, organized by Nanping Leadership Group Office for Works of Wuyi Mountain National Park Rim Conservation and Development Belt, and co-organized by Publicity Department of Nanping Municipal CPC Committee, Nanping Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources, Nanping Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Jianyang District People’s Government, Wuyi Mountain Municipal People’s Government, Wuyi New Area Administrative Committee, and Fujian Wuyi Tourism Group Co., Ltd.

Project Overview

Endowed with superior ecological and natural conditions, Nanping is the only city in China that is home to world cultural and natural heritage sites and national park, boasting unparalleled cultural and natural ecological value. In response to the important instruction of CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping to “realize synchronized progress of ecological conservation, green development and people’s well-being” during his visit to Wuyi Mountain in 2021, Nanping has actively explored a path of ecological priority for green development, and planned and proposed the strategic planning and construction of Wuyi Mountain National Park No. 1 Scenic Byway. This International Creative Design Competition intends to solicit architectural and planning improvement proposals from around the globe for 14 nodes firstly selected along the No. 1 Scenic Byway.

Design Contents & Work Scope

International Creative Design Competition for Architectural Concept of Ecological Lookouts and Service Stations

International Creative Design Competition for Planning Consultation and Urban Design Concept

Competition Method

1. The Competition is open for registration by design firms or consortia at home and abroad without qualification requirement.

2. The International Creative Design Competition for Architectural Concept of Ecological Lookouts and Service Stations accepts registration by design firms or institutes, individuals and individual consortia at home and abroad; while the International Creative Design Competition for Planning Consultation and Urban Design Concept opens only to design firms or institutes at home and abroad.

3. Participants may choose preferred locations to conduct design as per their expertise and experience, and there is no limit regarding the number of selected locations. The Host may consult with the participants and adjust the selected locations as may be necessary for the registration.

Schedule

The International Competition includes two phases: "Registration" and "Design and evaluation".

Note: the above schedule adopts Beijing time, and is subject to any adjustment by the Host.

Honoraria and Payment

Honoraria

International Creative Design Competition for Architectural Concept of Ecological Lookouts and Service Stations

The honoraria for conceptual design of six locations totals CNY 8,050,000 (tax inclusive), and the First Prize winner will be given the priority for subsequent detailing design. Specific prizes and honors are as follows:

1. Yueliang Bay Service Station



The First Prize (one): CNY 1,200,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Second Prize (one): CNY 600,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Third Prize (one): CNY 300,000 (tax-inclusive)

Design Excellence Award (three): honorary certificate

The First Prize (one): CNY 800,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Second Prize (one): CNY 400,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Third Prize (one): CNY 200,000 (tax-inclusive)

Design Excellence Award (three): honorary certificate





The First Prize (one): CNY 600,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Second Prize (one): CNY 300,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Third Prize (one): CNY 150,000 (tax-inclusive)

Design Excellence Award (three): honorary certificate

International Creative Design Competition for Planning Consultation and Urban Design Concept

The honoraria for conceptual design of eight locations totals CNY 15,900,000(tax inclusive). The specific prizes and honors are as follows:

1. For conceptual designs of the two locations, i.e. Yiliping Village and Tongmu Area of the“Wild Monkey Valley”, Sancai Peak Are



The First Prize (one): CNY 1,200,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Second Prize (one): CNY 600,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Third Prize (one): CNY 300,000 (tax-inclusive)

Design Excellence Award (three): honorary certificate





The First Prize (one): CNY 1,000,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Second Prize (one): CNY 500,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Third Prize (one): CNY 200,000 (tax-inclusive)

Design Excellence Award (three): honorary certificate





The First Prize (one): CNY 500,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Second Prize (one): CNY 200,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Third Prize (one): CNY 150,000 (tax-inclusive)

Design Excellence Award (three): honorary certificate





The First Prize (one): CNY 2,200,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Second Prize (one): CNY 1,400,000 (tax-inclusive)

The Third Prize (one): CNY 800,000 (tax-inclusive)

Design Excellence Award (three): honorary certificate

Payment

Fujian Wuyi Tourism Group Co., Ltd. or its subsidiaries will sign honorarium contracts with the winning design firms and pay relevant fees in CNY. Any taxes arising from the honoraria shall be at the designers’ costs.

Application Method

Files Acquisition Method

Interested design teams may fill out the required registration information at https://jinshuju.net/f/NVZQxT to receive the Work Rules and Design Brief following the examination and acceptance of such registration information by the staff.

Registration procedures and submission of Registration Materials

Participants shall submit the complete set of registration materials by 15:00 of August 22, 2023 as required at https://jinshuju.net/f/NVZQxT or via the QR code below, and will receive the confirmation email following the examination and acceptance of such registration information by the staff.

Delivery of Submissions

International Creative Design Competition for Architectural Concept of Ecological Lookouts and Service Stations

Deadline: 17:00, October 10, 2023 (Beijing Time)

International Creative Design Competition for Planning Consultation and Urban Design Concept

Deadline: 17:00, October 15, 2023 (Beijing Time)

Organizers

Host

Nanping People's Municipal Government

Organizer

Nanping Leadership Group Office for Works of Wuyi Mountain National Park Rim Conservation and Development Belt

Co-organizers

Publicity Department of Nanping Municipal CPC Committee, Nanping Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources, Nanping Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Jianyang District People’s Government, Wuyishan Municipal People’s Government, Wuyi New Area Administrative Committee, Fujian Wuyi Tourism Group Co., Ltd.

Consultant

Urban Planning and Design Institute of Shenzhen (UPDIS)

Contact

Contact

Ms. Yuan: 0755-83899237；Mr Huang: 18750235399

E-mail

public@upr.cn