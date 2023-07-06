UIA World Congress of Architects 2023: Healthy Buildings at the Time of the Energy Crisis

C40 and VELUX presents the panel discussion "Healthy Buildings at the Time of the Energy Crisis" at the UIA World Congress of Architects 2023.

The panel discussion will focus on the role of healthy building principles in addressing the ongoing energy crisis through accelerated retrofits while simultaneously promoting environmental sustainability, job creation, and social equity.

By examining examples from Warsaw (EU representative), New York City (US representative) and insights from VELUX and Danfoss, the panellists will explore how adopting healthy building practices can lead to the acceleration of retrofit implementation, the creation of green jobs, the reduction of energy poverty, and the enhancement of market resiliency, alongside the improved well-being and health benefits.

Moderator

-Cassie Sutherland, Managing Director, Climate Solutions and Networks, C40

Panelists

-Monika Konrad, Head of Municipal Spatial Planning Department, Warsaw

-Zach Aders, Vice-President, New York City Economic Development Corporation

-Simay Arikan, Senior Director of Business Development and Exploration, VELUX

-Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, VP and Head of Public Affairs, Danfoss